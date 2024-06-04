Realme GT 6 is confirmed to launch globally on June 20. The global variant of the phone is expected to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was unveiled in China in May. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. If it is indeed a rebadge, the phones will share similar specifications. However, a report now suggests that China could get a more powerful variant of the Realme GT 6 with improved hardware.

Realme GT 6 China variant specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 6 is said to launch in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, according to GizmoChina (citing a post by Weibo user Experience More). This is currently Qualcomm's most powerful chipset, favoured by most brands for their flagship handsets.

As per the report, the Realme GT 6 will sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED BOE S1 display with a 1.5K resolution. The phone is also said to feature a metal middle frame. It is tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Previous reports suggested that the global variant of the Realme GT 6 may get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which has emerged as a popular mid-range processor choice for smartphone brands.

Realme GT 6 launch

Realme announced that the Realme GT 6 will launch globally on June 20. In India, the phone will be available via Flipkart.

The aforementioned leak does not reveal when the Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 is likely to launch. The report claims that the phone may be unveiled in China this month, that is, in June or early July.

