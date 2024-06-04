Technology News
Realme GT 6 is expected to carry a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 4 June 2024 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 series will be unveiled globally on June 20

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 is likely to get a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The handset is expected to sport a flast 1.5K OLED screen
  • The Realme GT 6 may support 100W fast charging
Realme GT 6 is confirmed to launch globally on June 20. The global variant of the phone is expected to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was unveiled in China in May. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. If it is indeed a rebadge, the phones will share similar specifications. However, a report now suggests that China could get a more powerful variant of the Realme GT 6 with improved hardware. 

Realme GT 6 China variant specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 6 is said to launch in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, according to GizmoChina (citing a post by Weibo user Experience More). This is currently Qualcomm's most powerful chipset, favoured by most brands for their flagship handsets.

As per the report, the Realme GT 6 will sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED BOE S1 display with a 1.5K resolution. The phone is also said to feature a metal middle frame. It is tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Previous reports suggested that the global variant of the Realme GT 6 may get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which has emerged as a popular mid-range processor choice for smartphone brands.

Realme GT 6 launch

Realme announced that the Realme GT 6 will launch globally on June 20. In India, the phone will be available via Flipkart.

The aforementioned leak does not reveal when the Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 is likely to launch. The report claims that the phone may be unveiled in China this month, that is, in June or early July.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 Specifications, Realme GT 6 launch, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
