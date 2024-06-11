Realme GT 6 will launch globally, and in India, on June 20. The handset is said to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was introduced in China in May. Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed several details of the upcoming handset. The global version of the Realme GT 6 is likely to share similar specifications with the Realme GT Neo 6. A microsite for the phone has also gone live on the Realme website, revealing its colour options.

Realme GT 6 specifications

The Realme GT 6 is confirmed to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It is also set pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The fast charging technology is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 10 minutes or to 100 percent in 28 minutes.

Realme also revealed that the phone will be equipped with a dual VC cooling system, which is said to increase performance efficiency "without overheating, even during intensive gaming sessions." The Realme GT 6 will also feature an ambient light sensor, the press note confirmed.

A Realme GT 6 microsite is live on the Realme India website as well as on Flipkart. These pages also list the specifications mentioned above.

The Realme India page additionally shows the upcoming handset in two colour options - green and silver. The page also confirms that the phone will offer LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Realme GT 6 camera features (expected)

Since the Realme GT 6 has been tipped to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT 6 Neo, the phones are expected to offer similar specifications. Therefore, the upcoming smartphone may sport a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The front camera of the handset offer a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Realme GT 6 will launch in India on June 20.

