Realme GT 7 Pro was unveiled in China in November 2024. The company is now gearing up to introduce a Racing Edition of the handset in the country with enhanced performance and gaming experience. A Realme smartphone, expected to be the upcoming GT 7 Pro variant, has appeared on a popular benchmarking website. It was previously spotted on China's 3C and TENAA databases. The company has yet to confirm if the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition will launch in India, like the standard version.

Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition China Launch

A Weibo post from the company confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition will launch in China in February this year. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. No other details about the handset have been revealed.

A Weibo post from Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase suggested that the company is working on a flagship handset with improved performance, increased battery life, and enhanced gaming experience as well as "a better quality-price ratio." This is expected to be the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition which will likely be targeted at young gamers.

A smartphone with the model number Realme RMX5090, expected to be the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition, has appeared on Geekbench. It is said to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 16GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The phone scored 2,904 and 8,976 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Previously, the Realme RMX5090 handset was spotted on China's 3C and TENAA certification site. The handset is said to have a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and an octa-core chipset. For optics, the phone may come with a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition may arrive in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM options, paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage variants. It will likely house a 6,310mAh-rated battery, which could be a cell with a 6,500mAh typical value. The handset may support 120W fast charging.

