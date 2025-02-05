Realme GT 7 Pro was unveiled in China in November 2024. The company is now gearing up to introduce a Racing Edition of the handset in the country with enhanced performance and gaming experience. A Realme smartphone, expected to be the upcoming GT 7 Pro variant, has appeared on a popular benchmarking website. It was previously spotted on China's 3C and TENAA databases. The company has yet to confirm if the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition will launch in India, like the standard version.
A Weibo post from the company confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition will launch in China in February this year. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. No other details about the handset have been revealed.
A Weibo post from Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase suggested that the company is working on a flagship handset with improved performance, increased battery life, and enhanced gaming experience as well as "a better quality-price ratio." This is expected to be the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition which will likely be targeted at young gamers.
A smartphone with the model number Realme RMX5090, expected to be the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition, has appeared on Geekbench. It is said to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 16GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The phone scored 2,904 and 8,976 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.
Previously, the Realme RMX5090 handset was spotted on China's 3C and TENAA certification site. The handset is said to have a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and an octa-core chipset. For optics, the phone may come with a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition may arrive in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM options, paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage variants. It will likely house a 6,310mAh-rated battery, which could be a cell with a 6,500mAh typical value. The handset may support 120W fast charging.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement