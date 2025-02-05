Technology News
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch in February; Appears on Geekbench

The standard Realme GT 7 Pro also has a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 11:31 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch in February; Appears on Geekbench

Realme GT 7 Pro (pictured) was introduced in India in November 2024

  • Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition may get a 6,500mAh battery
  • The handset will likely run on Android 15 out-of-the-box
  • The Racing Edition could be equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K display
Realme GT 7 Pro was unveiled in China in November 2024. The company is now gearing up to introduce a Racing Edition of the handset in the country with enhanced performance and gaming experience. A Realme smartphone, expected to be the upcoming GT 7 Pro variant, has appeared on a popular benchmarking website. It was previously spotted on China's 3C and TENAA databases. The company has yet to confirm if the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition will launch in India, like the standard version.

Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition China Launch

A Weibo post from the company confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition will launch in China in February this year. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. No other details about the handset have been revealed.realme gt7 pro realme inline Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition

A Weibo post from Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase suggested that the company is working on a flagship handset with improved performance, increased battery life, and enhanced gaming experience as well as "a better quality-price ratio." This is expected to be the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition which will likely be targeted at young gamers. 

A smartphone with the model number Realme RMX5090, expected to be the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition, has appeared on Geekbench. It is said to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 16GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The phone scored 2,904 and 8,976 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Previously, the Realme RMX5090 handset was spotted on China's 3C and TENAA certification site. The handset is said to have a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and an octa-core chipset. For optics, the phone may come with a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition may arrive in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM options, paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage variants. It will likely house a 6,310mAh-rated battery, which could be a cell with a 6,500mAh typical value. The handset may support 120W fast charging.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations.
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch in February; Appears on Geekbench
