Realme GT 8, Realme GT8 Pro Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 are confirmed to sport a Ricoh-tuned rear-camera unit.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 10:19 IST
Realme GT 8, Realme GT8 Pro Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Realme GT 8 series is set to succeed last year's Realme GT 7 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 lineup could offer a larger battery than its predecessor
  • Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The series will feature a Ricoh-tuned rear-camera unit
Realme GT 8 series will launch in China on October 21, the company announced via a social media post. The lineup is expected to comprise the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro, and the handsets are expected to be equipped with swappable rear camera modules. The company recently announced that it has collaborated with Ricoh to utilise its image tuning for its upcoming handsets' cameras. The first Realme phones to feature Ricoh GR imaging technology will be the Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8. Meanwhile, the Chinese tech firm has also revealed some camera features of its upcoming phones.

Realme GT 8 Series Launch Date Set for Next Week

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch its new flagship smartphones, the Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8, on October 21. This comes after the company announced that it is entering into a long-term collaboration with Ricoh Imaging for tuning the cameras of its upcoming.

Now, Realme has shared a few specifications of the cameras equipped on the Realme GT 8 Pro. The phone's camera sensors will feature 28mm and 40mm focal lengths, which are claimed to allow users to capture images with width or depth. It will also ship with an Immersive Framing mode (translated from Chinese), which will remove various UI elements that might cause hindrance.

It will also feature a Quick Focus Mode, allowing users to preset the focus distance and capture images with gestures. Moreover, the Realme GT 8 Pro will also offer a Hidden Focal Length feature. With this, the phone will let users capture photos with 28mm or 40mm focal length, which can be switched to 35mm or 50mm, respectively.

In the past, the tech firm has already confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will sport a 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE flat OLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it will carry a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto camera. As previously mentioned, the phone will allow users to switch between three different camera modules.

A tipster recently revealed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide lens. It could pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

While there is not much available regarding the upcoming handsets' pricing, they could cost similarly to their respective predecessors. For context, the Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the base option of the Realme GT 7, offering 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, was priced at Rs. 39,999.

Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 series launch, Realme GT 8 series specifications, Realme GT 8 camera, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
