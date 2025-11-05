Realme UI 7.0 was launched on Wednesday by the Chinese smartphone maker. The new Android 16-based user interface will be pre-installed on the recently unveiled Realme GT 8 Pro. The new update introduces a Light Glass Design to Realme phones, which seems to be inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design. The new Realme UI 7.0 will bring redesigned app icons and a control center, dubbed Ice Cube Icons and Misty Glass Control Center, respectively. Moreover, the company has also announced the Realme UI 7.0 public beta programme, allowing users to test the features and provide feedback on the same.

