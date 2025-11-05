Technology News
Smartphones with Realme UI 7 support iPhone and Apple Watch connect, which means that information can be shared across these devices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro, which was recently launched, will run on Realme UI 7.0 out of the box

Realme UI 7.0 was launched on Wednesday by the Chinese smartphone maker. The new Android 16-based user interface will be pre-installed on the recently unveiled Realme GT 8 Pro. The new update introduces a Light Glass Design to Realme phones, which seems to be inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design. The new Realme UI 7.0 will bring redesigned app icons and a control center, dubbed Ice Cube Icons and Misty Glass Control Center, respectively. Moreover, the company has also announced the Realme UI 7.0 public beta programme, allowing users to test the features and provide feedback on the same.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to see updates…)

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
