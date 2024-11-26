Realme's GT Pro smartphone makes a comeback in India with an impressive spec sheet and some marquee features. With the GT 7 Pro launch, Realme also becomes the first smartphone brand to bring Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to India. Of course, the features list is long, and the Realme GT 7 Pro looks flagship-grade. Ahead of the launch, Gadgets 360 got to speak to Realme's Founder and CEO, Sky Li, on several topics, including the GT 7 Pro.

GT 7 Pro - the new device in town

Every year, the Indian market sees this urge from brands to be the first manufacturers to launch a product with a top-tier chipset from either Qualcomm or MediaTek. Last year, it was a different brand, but this year, Realme has hit the jackpot. We wanted to understand the brand's take on bringing Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset first to India and the target audience.

Li starts, "The Realme GT 7 Pro, being among the first devices in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, is a testament to our commitment to bring cutting-edge technology to our customers. This device is designed for tech-savvy consumers who demand top-tier performance and advanced features from their smartphones."

"The GT 7 Pro is not just about performance; it's also about delivering value. We believe that customers should pay for what they get and not an extra premium for the brand," he adds.

On the target audience bit, Li adds, "While the GT 7 Pro is designed to cater to enthusiasts who seek unparalleled performance, whether for gaming, photography, or multitasking, it also caters to mobile photographers and individuals who seek value for their money."

Next, we wanted to understand the all-new underwater photography mode on the GT 7 Pro which is among the marquee features. "The underwater photography mode on the Realme GT 7 Pro is indeed a standout feature that we are particularly proud of. This mode has been designed to enable users to capture stunning photos with remarkable clarity and colour accuracy, even in underwater conditions. This unique feature sets the GT 7 Pro apart from other smartphones in its category," Li said.

One of the biggest challenges of underwater photography for smartphones is the difficulty of operating the device underwater. Li explained, "The GT 7 Pro is the first phone in our GT series to support IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, which enhances its waterproof performance to an industry-leading level. This ensures that when you're capturing those precious underwater moments, your smartphone will perform reliably without any hiccups. Typically, when submerged, the touchscreen becomes unresponsive. To overcome this challenge, the GT 7 Pro features an Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor. It not only offers faster unlock speed and a more comfortable unlocking position but also has the capability to unlock and capture when underwater."

It comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistant rating

"Additionally, we have introduced a brand-new underwater interaction method on the GT 7 Pro. When in Underwater Mode, the volume buttons can be repurposed for functions like zooming and switching between front and rear cameras. The GT 7 Pro can automatically detect when it is submerged and can switch to Underwater Mode after unlocking," he added.

On the question of the quality of images underwater, Li added that featuring excellent waterproof capabilities and a new interaction method is just part of the equation. "The ultimate success of underwater photography depends on the quality of the captured images," said Li.

The rising demand for premium smartphones

In the last few years, the premium smartphone segment has expanded gradually. What has Realme learned from the market in the last couple of years? Li explained, "Over the past few years, we have observed a significant expansion in the premium smartphone segment in India. This trend has provided us with valuable insights into the evolving needs and preferences of our customers. We have learned that consumers are increasingly willing to invest in high-quality devices that offer superior performance, innovative features, and a premium look and feel."

Li further added that these learnings helped Realme plan a device like GT 7 Pro for the Indian market. "These insights have been instrumental in shaping our product development strategy. For instance, the GT 7 Pro combines top-tier performance with smart AI integration and a premium design, reflecting our understanding of what our customers value most. It also features a quad-curved display, which we believe makes for the ultimate display experience. The quad-curved design retains the tactile feel of a flat display while preventing mistouches, all while offering the immersive visual experience of a curved display," he added.

Realme has a wide range of smartphone products. There are number series, GT series, P-series, Narzo, and C-series. What target audience is each aimed at? Because there are so many devices, it gets slightly confusing for consumers.

"Each series in our product range is designed to cater to a specific target audience, ensuring that we meet the diverse needs of our customers," Li added.

"The number series is our next-gen performance and photography lineup, offering a balance of top-notch performance and advanced camera capabilities. It's ideal for consumers who want a high-performing device that can also capture stunning photos, all at a mid-premium range. The GT series is our AI performance flagship lineup, designed for tech enthusiasts who seek cutting-edge performance and advanced features," he explained.

"The P-series represents our 'power meets style' philosophy, focusing on delivering exceptional and long-lasting performance without compromising on design. It's aimed at consumers who value a powerful device that also boasts a stylish and premium look and feel. The Narzo series is specifically aimed at young gamers, offering powerful performance and gaming-centric features. Lastly, the C-series provides entry-level smartphones, offering a quality smartphone experience at a budget-friendly price. It's perfect for first-time buyers or those looking for a reliable yet budget-friendly device," Li further added.

Sky Li - Founder and CEO of Realme

AI features on board

AI has recently become an important part of the specifications list for smartphones. We wanted to know the AI features that are part of GT 7 Pro and why consumers should look forward to them.

Li answered, "The GT 7 Pro is packed with several AI features that significantly enhance the user experience. One of the standout features is the "AI Sketch to Image," which transforms simple sketches into detailed pictures, unleashing creativity like never before. Additionally, the "AI Motion Deblur" technology ensures that every shot, whether in motion or still, is crystal clear, rescuing otherwise wasted shots. The "AI Gaming Super Resolution" and "AI Gaming Super Frame" features elevate the gaming experience by improving visuals and providing smoother gameplay, supporting up to 1.5K resolution and 120fps frame rates. These AI features make the GT 7 Pro a must-have for consumers who value innovation, creativity, and an enhanced user experience."

What to look forward to in 2025 from Realme

On being asked about Realme's plans for 2025 including expansion plans for flagship stores and service centres. Li said, "We are constantly innovating to enhance the buying experience for our customers. One of our key initiatives is the expansion of exclusive flagship Realme stores across India. These stores will provide customers with a hands-on experience of our products, allowing them to make informed purchase decisions. Our trained staff will be available to guide customers and address their queries, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience. Additionally, we are exploring new ways to integrate technology into the buying process, such as virtual reality showrooms and AI-driven customer service, to further enhance the overall experience."

On after-sales expansion, Li further added, "After-sales service indeed plays a critical role in shaping customer satisfaction and loyalty. At Realme, we fully understand this and are committed to providing excellent after-sales service to our customers. We have an extensive network of over 550 service stores across India, including 50 brand stores, staffed by trained professionals who are equipped to address any product-related issues promptly and efficiently. We're committed to providing a seamless and satisfying customer experience, and to that end, we're significantly expanding our service network. By 2025, we plan to expand our service network to include around 570+ service stores in total and 100+ brand service centres across India."

With 2025 just around a month away, Li said Realme will focus on integrating advanced technologies like AI and 5G into its devices, enhancing the overall customer experience through improved after-sales service, and launching products that set new benchmarks in terms of performance and design. He added, "Additionally, we plan to expand our product ecosystem, introducing new AIoT devices and smart home solutions that seamlessly integrate with our smartphones, providing a holistic and connected experience for our users."