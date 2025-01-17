Technology News
Realme GT 7 Reportedly Listed on China's 3C and TENAA Websites, Specifications Revealed

Realme GT 7 could be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 13:22 IST
Realme GT 7 Reportedly Listed on China's 3C and TENAA Websites, Specifications Revealed

Realme GT 7 Pro (pictured) was launched in India in November 2024

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 could support up to 24GB of RAM
  • The handset is expected to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Realme GT 7 may be quipped with a 6,500mAh battery
Realme GT 7 Pro was unveiled in India in November 2024, a few weeks after its launch in China. The phone could soon be joined by the purported Realme GT 7 model. Although the company has yet to confirm it is working on a standard model, a new handset, believed to be the Realme GT 7, has reportedly appeared on Chinese certification sites. The listings have suggested some key features of the phone and revealed its expected design.

Realme GT 7 Specifications (Expected)

A Realme phone with the model number RMX5090 was spotted on China's 3C certification site, according to a MySmartPrice report. This could be the Realme GT 7, and the handset will reportedly be equipped with an adapter that has a maximum output of 11VDC 11A, which indicates support for 120W fast charging.

The Realme RMX5090 model was also seen on the TENAA site, and the listing reveals that the handset will sport a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution. It is said to be powered by an octa-core chipset with a peak clock speed of 4.3GHz.

The listing suggests that the purported Realme GT 7 could be available in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM variants, paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage options.

The rumoured Realme GT 7 could sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The image of the smartphone was also published on TENAA, showing the anticipated design of the Realme RMX5090 model. The phone appears to bear a resemblance to the Realme GT 7 Pro.

realme gt 7 tenaa realmegt7

Design of the Realme RMX5090, speculated to be the Realme GT 7
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

Realme is expected to pack a 6,310mAh-rated battery in the anticipated Realme GT 7 handset. It could be marketed as a 6,500mAh cell. Notably, in China, the Realme GT 7 Pro launched with a 6,500mAh battery, while the Indian version carries a smaller 5,800mAh cell.

Both variants of the Realme GT 7 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The Pro model has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. It supports underwater photography, live photos, and AI-backed editing features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 7 Reportedly Listed on China's 3C and TENAA Websites, Specifications Revealed
Comment

  Apple Store App Launches in India With a Tailored Shopping Experience
  Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh During Amazon's Ongoing Sale
  Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Other Models
  Best Deals on TWS Earbuds from JBL, Sony and More During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  Nothing Phone 1 Android 15 Update Rolls Out With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisation Options
  Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro Rugged Phone Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset
  Sony Cancels Two More PlayStation Projects in Broader Retreat
  Meta's 'Community Notes' Model Said to Not Apply to Paid Ads
  Bitcoin Rallies Above $100,000 Ahead of US President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration, Ether Value Falls
  6. Realme GT 7 Reportedly Listed on China's 3C and TENAA Websites, Specifications Revealed
  Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Bigger and Better, but Has a Monumental Legacy to Follow
  Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series, Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro Chipset Details Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  Vivo V50 Reportedly Surfaces on NCC With Renders Alongside Battery, Charging Specifications
  Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Galaxy S25 Models
