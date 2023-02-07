Realme X7 Max 5G is being updated to Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The latest update is currently rolling out to the first 15 percent of users who have enrolled themselves in the open beta programme. The stable version of Realme UI 4.0 brings new features to users, along with improvements to the user interface (UI) and several other changes, in addition to the latest firmware version. Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India in May 2021 with Realme UI 2.0, which was based on Android 11.

According to a post shared by Realme on its Community page, the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update is now available for the Realme X7 Max 5G. The update brings the latest version of Google's Android operating system along with firmware version RMX3031_11.F.04 and the latest security updates. The Android 13 update for the Realme X7 Max 5G is available to only 15 percent of users and will have a wider roll out by end of this month.

Notably, the Realme X7 Max 5G must be running on firmware version RMX3031_11.F.04 or RMX3031_11.C.17 to get the latest Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 stable update. The company says that the complete rollout will be done in a phased manner. The update brings in new design themes, customisation features including vibrant theme colours, optimised task management tools, as well as enhanced security and privacy.

Realme noted that after being updated to Android 13, the phone will take a longer time to boot for the first time. The company recommends users leave their handsets for 5 hours after the phone is fully charged or use their mobile phone for 3 days to get it back to normal. It says that the phone's system will perform a series of actions like application adaptation, background optimisation and security scanning to improve its operation.

The Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India in May 2021 with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart fast charging. The handset ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

