Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X7 Max 5G Android 13 Based Realme UI 4.0 Stable Update Rolling Out to Users: Details

Realme X7 Max 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Stable Update Rolling Out to Users: Details

Realme X7 Max 5G must be running on a recent firmware version to receive the update to Android 13.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2023 16:13 IST
Realme X7 Max 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Stable Update Rolling Out to Users: Details

Realme X7 Max 5G (pictured) was launched in India in May 2021

Highlights
  • The update for Realme X7 Max 5G brings firmware version RMX3031_11.F.04
  • The new update will first be rolled out to 15 percent of users
  • Realme X7 Max 5G was launched with Android 11 out-of-the-box

Realme X7 Max 5G is being updated to Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The latest update is currently rolling out to the first 15 percent of users who have enrolled themselves in the open beta programme. The stable version of Realme UI 4.0 brings new features to users, along with improvements to the user interface (UI) and several other changes, in addition to the latest firmware version. Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India in May 2021 with Realme UI 2.0, which was based on Android 11.

According to a post shared by Realme on its Community page, the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update is now available for the Realme X7 Max 5G. The update brings the latest version of Google's Android operating system along with firmware version RMX3031_11.F.04 and the latest security updates. The Android 13 update for the Realme X7 Max 5G is available to only 15 percent of users and will have a wider roll out by end of this month.

Notably, the Realme X7 Max 5G must be running on firmware version RMX3031_11.F.04 or RMX3031_11.C.17 to get the latest Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 stable update. The company says that the complete rollout will be done in a phased manner. The update brings in new design themes, customisation features including vibrant theme colours, optimised task management tools, as well as enhanced security and privacy.

Realme noted that after being updated to Android 13, the phone will take a longer time to boot for the first time. The company recommends users leave their handsets for 5 hours after the phone is fully charged or use their mobile phone for 3 days to get it back to normal. It says that the phone's system will perform a series of actions like application adaptation, background optimisation and security scanning to improve its operation.

The Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India in May 2021 with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart fast charging. The handset ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Class-leading CPU performance
  • Crisp, bright screen
  • Relatively light and compact
  • Good daytime photo quality
  • Very quick charging
  • Bad
  • Average looks and build quality
  • Cameras disappoint in low light
Read detailed Realme X7 Max review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme, Android 13, Realme UI 4
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Update for iOS, Android to Remember Choice of Recommended or Chronological Feed
Featured video of the day
A Sneak Peek at Asus and Samsung's 2023 Laptops

Related Stories

Realme X7 Max 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Stable Update Rolling Out to Users: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  2. Google Pixel February Update Rolling Out: What's New
  3. Google Announces ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  4. Motorola Partners With Vi to Offer 5G; These Phones Will Get the Service
  5. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 Display, Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped
  8. This is When the Nothing Phone 2 May Release
  9. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. CoinDCX Taps Sridhar Govardhan to Oversee Cybersecurity Readiness as CISO
  2. GTA 6 Leak Did Not Affect Business, but Was an ‘Emotional Matter’, Says Take-Two CEO
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 Could Launch Globally as the Realme GT 3, Box Packaging Design Leaked
  4. Mudrex ‘Satoshi School’ to Spread Awareness About Crypto, Web3 and Blockchain Technologies Launched
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio Extends 5G Network to 10 Cities Across 8 States, Service Now Live in 236 Cities
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Stable Update Rolling Out to Users: Details
  8. Twitter Update for iOS, Android to Remember Choice of Recommended or Chronological Feed
  9. Realme V30, Realme V30T Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications
  10. Motorola Partners With Vi to Offer 5G Services on All Compatible Phones in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.