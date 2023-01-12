Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Launch in Two Variants With Up to 5,000mAh Battery, 240W Fast Charging Support

Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Launch in Two Variants With Up to 5,000mAh Battery, 240W Fast Charging Support

Realme GT Neo 5 variants are said to come with 5,000mAh and 4,600mAh battery options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2023 13:03 IST
Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Launch in Two Variants With Up to 5,000mAh Battery, 240W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 is tipped to launch during MWC 2023
  • The handset was recently spotted on TENAA with two model numbers
  • Realme GT Neo 5 could pack a triple rear camera setup

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications have been tipped ahead of the launch of the smartphone in China. The smartphone is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese electronics brand, but a well-known tipster has shared specifications of the upcoming phone via a microblogging plaform. The Realme GT Neo 5 is tipped to arrive in two variants with different battery capacities — 4,600mAh with 240W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging. Both variants of the Realme GT Neo 5 are said to feature a triple rear camera setup and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The upcoming handset could succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 that was launched last year.

Tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) posted on Weibo that the Realme GT Neo 5 will be launched in two variants with different battery capacities and fast charging options. According to him, one of the two variants will pack a 5,000mAh battery and 150W fast charging support. The 4,600mAh battery edition is said to support 240W fast charging. The two variants recently appeared on TENAA with model numbers RMX3706 and RMX3708.

As per the new leak, Realme GT Neo 5 will feature a 6.74-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,240x2,722 pixels) resolution, a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. The display could also offer 2160Hz PWM dimming and a pixel density of 451ppi. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 5 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX90 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It could sport a 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well. It is said to measure 163.85x75.75x8.9mm and could weigh 199 grams.

Realme has not officially shared the exact launch date for the Realme GT Neo 5 yet, but it is tipped to make its debut in February during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023).

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Pro To Get Solid-State Volume, Power Buttons with Taptic Engines Replacing Clicky Ones: Ming-Chi Kuo
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and More Unveiled

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Launch in Two Variants With Up to 5,000mAh Battery, 240W Fast Charging Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  2. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  4. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  5. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  7. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, Specifications Leaked
  8. New Google Chrome Toggle Said to Disable Unwanted Extensions With One Tap
  9. NRIs From 10 Countries Will Soon Be Able to Do UPI Fund Transactions
  10. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Tells US Bankruptcy Court It Has Recovered $5 Billion in Assets After Collapse
  2. Keeping the PS5 in Vertically Upright Position Will Not Damage It, Report Clarifies
  3. Apple Watch Models Guilty of Violating Masimo Oximeter Patent, May Face ITC Import Ban: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of February 1 Unpacked Event
  5. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, May Debut With Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Include Only Two Models, Galaxy S24 Plus Model Could Be Dropped: Report
  7. Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Toggle to Disable All Unwanted Extensions on a Website
  8. El Salvador Approves Bitcoin Bonds Bill, Will Legalise Bitcoin-Backed 'Volcano Bond'
  9. Tesla Shareholders Claim Elon Musk Will Get Fair Trial in 'Funding Secured' Lawsuit in California
  10. Google Meet to Support 360-Degree Backgrounds on Android and iOS, Emoji Reactions Rolling Out: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.