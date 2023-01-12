Realme GT Neo 5 specifications have been tipped ahead of the launch of the smartphone in China. The smartphone is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese electronics brand, but a well-known tipster has shared specifications of the upcoming phone via a microblogging plaform. The Realme GT Neo 5 is tipped to arrive in two variants with different battery capacities — 4,600mAh with 240W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging. Both variants of the Realme GT Neo 5 are said to feature a triple rear camera setup and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The upcoming handset could succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 that was launched last year.

Tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) posted on Weibo that the Realme GT Neo 5 will be launched in two variants with different battery capacities and fast charging options. According to him, one of the two variants will pack a 5,000mAh battery and 150W fast charging support. The 4,600mAh battery edition is said to support 240W fast charging. The two variants recently appeared on TENAA with model numbers RMX3706 and RMX3708.

As per the new leak, Realme GT Neo 5 will feature a 6.74-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,240x2,722 pixels) resolution, a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. The display could also offer 2160Hz PWM dimming and a pixel density of 451ppi. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 5 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX90 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It could sport a 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well. It is said to measure 163.85x75.75x8.9mm and could weigh 199 grams.

Realme has not officially shared the exact launch date for the Realme GT Neo 5 yet, but it is tipped to make its debut in February during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023).

