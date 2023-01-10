Technology News

Realme GT Neo 5 May Launch at MWC 2023, Specifications Surface on TENAA: Report

Realme GT Neo 5 will come with 240W fast charging support.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2023 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

The Realme GT Neo 5 is said to get a 6.74-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 may get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It is said to get up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB onboard storage
  • The Realme GT Neo 5 could have an under-display fingerprint sensor

Realme GT Neo 5 will reportedly debut globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 tech event. Realme has confirmed that it will be among the first of its smartphones to come with the new 240W fast charging technology. In addition, there is believed to be a 150W fast-charging variant of this Realme smartphone as well. The two rumoured Realme GT Neo 5 variants recently surfaced on the TENAA database revealing their respective designs. Now, these listings have been updated with their specifications.

According to a PriceBaba report, the Realme GT Neo 5 will be unveiled at MWC 2023, which will be held from February 27 to March 2. Realme has confirmed that this smartphone will feature 240W fast charging support. However, the design and specifications are under wraps.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to get two variants — RMX3708 with 240W fast charging and RMX3706 with 150W fast charging. Their design was recently leaked via TENAA listings and now their specifications have also surfaced.

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications (rumoured)

Both Realme GT Neo 5 models appear to boast similar specifications. However, the RMX3708 model is said to pack a 4,600mAh battery and the RMX3706 variant could pack a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1,240x2,772 pixels resolution.

It is said to pack an octa-core 3.0GHz chipset, which could be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For optics, the Realme GT Neo 5 may feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is believed to be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The handset is expected to measure 163.85x75.75x8.9mm and weigh about 199g. It may offer 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB RAM options, along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of onboard storage. For security, the Realme GT Neo 5 is said to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 specifications, Realme, MWC 2023, Mobile World Congress 2023, TENAA
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Apple to Use Custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Chip in 2025, Plans to Replace Broadcom: Report
