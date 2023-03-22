Technology News
Realme 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 10T 5G price starts at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2023 11:54 IST
Realme 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 10T 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme 10T 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor
  • It comes in two colour options
  • Realme 10T 5G offers 18W fast charging support

Realme 10T 5G has been launched in Thailand on Wednesday as the latest entrant in the company's affordable smartphone series. The new Realme smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC and features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme 10T 5G has a water drop style notch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Realme 10T 5G seems like a rebranded version of the Realme 9i 5G that debuted in India in August last year.

Realme 10T 5G price

The Realme 10T 5G is priced at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the top-end model with 8G RAM + 256GB storage. The Realme handset is offered in Dash Blue and Electric Blue shades. It is currently up for sale on e-commerce websites including Shopee and Lazada.

Details about Realme 10T 5G's availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

Meanwhile, Realme 9i 5G launched in India in August last year for Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme 10T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 10T 5G runs on Android 12-based realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.6-full-HD+ (1,080X2,408 pixels) display with 90Hz and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. With the dynamic RAM feature, the inbuilt RAM can be virtually extended up to 16GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Realme 10T 5G has an AI-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera with dual LED flash.

Realme 10T 5G comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the new phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB type-C port, OTG, Beidou, Glonass, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, magnetic sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme 10T 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It measures 164.4x75.1x8.1mm and weighs 187 grams.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
