Realme P4 Power 5G First Impressions

2025 was a big year in the smartphone industry as manufacturers finally started taking major steps to address battery anxiety. Phones now last longer than ever thanks to larger cells, quicker charging methods, and more effective chipsets. In 2026, however, Realme aims to go one step further by not just alleviating battery anxiety but doing away with the need for a power bank entirely, with its new smartphone, the Realme P4 Power 5G. Here are our first impressions.

Realme P4 Power 5G Design and Display

The Realme P4 Power 5G's design has been co-created with Pearl Academy. Its rear panel has a soft matte finish that is smooth to the touch and has done a good job of resisting fingerprints and smudges in my initial days of usage. The phone sticks to a fairly clean, understated design language, similar to what we've seen in recent P-series handsets. The flat frame and rounded corners help achieve a comfortable in-hand feel, and it does not dig into your palms.

Despite packing a 10,001mAh battery, the Realme P4 Power 5G is slightly thicker (9.08mm) and marginally heavier (215g) than a typical mid-range phone. Unlike the standard rectangular camera array that we saw on the standard P4, the P4 Power opts for a square-ish island. Adjacent to the camera module is a small amount of translucent material that allows you to see the HYPERIMAGE+ branding embossed inside.

Our review unit is the TranOrange colourway of the Realme P4 Power 5G, and the shade leans more towards a muted copper-orange rather than a loud neon tone. Moreover, the phone features IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making it water- and dust-resistant.

On the front, the Realme P4 Power 5G sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. Based on initial impressions, it is a vibrant panel with punchy colour reproduction and good brightness levels. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, but I did not get a chance to test it.

We will thoroughly test the screen quality and discuss it in our in-depth review, which should be out soon.

Realme P4 Power 5G Camera, Features, and Battery

The Realme P4 Power 5G is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also features a HyperVision+ AI chip, enhanced resolution, and smoother frame rates. Realme has equipped the P4 Power 5G with a 4,613 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber for improved thermal efficiency.

In terms of software support, the company promises three years of OS upgrades and four security updates.

We tested the Realme P4x 5G in 2025, which uses the same processor, and found it to be a commendable performer that is smooth in regular use and handles gaming well. But how does the Realme P4 Power 5G perform? Wait for our full review to find out.

For optics, the Realme P4 Power 5G features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony IMX882 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It also gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

We will test the cameras thoroughly in our upcoming review to see if they match expectations.

At first glance, the battery seems to be the biggest USP of the Realme P4 Power 5G. It packs a mammoth 10,0001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery. The company claims to provide up to 32.5 hours of video playback, up to 932.6 hours of standby time, and up to 185.7 hours of Spotify music playback. The handset should potentially deliver more hours of usage than most other smartphones in the market, but you should wait for our detailed battery benchmarks, which will be part of our review.

On paper, the Realme P4 Power 5G aims to eliminate battery anxiety and the need for a power bank altogether. Coupled with its promising feature set, it positions itself as a phone built with a very clear purpose. But will the handset deliver on all the promises it makes? Stay tuned for our in-depth Realme P4 Power 5G review to find out.