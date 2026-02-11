Realme Narzo 90x 5G has been launched in a new finish in India. The 5G handset was introduced in December last year in the country alongside the Realme Narzo 90 5G in two colour options, Flash Blue and Nitro Blue. The smartphone will soon be available in a third colour variant, starting Valentine's Day. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood and boasts a 7,000mAh battery, supporting 60W wired fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and an IP65 dust and water resistance rating.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G New Colour Variant Price

The arrival of the new Maroon Red colour variant of the Realme Narzo 90x 5G was revealed through an Amazon microsite. The new colour option will go on sale in India on February 14 at 12pm IST. It can be purchased through Amazon and the Realme India website. The Maroon Red colour variant will be available alongside the Flash Blue and Nitro Blue shades that have been available in India since the phone's debut in December.

Besides the change in shade, the internals and pricing of the Maroon Red option of Realme Narzo 90x 5G are the same as the other colour options. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 15,499.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.80-inch (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features an AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera unit.

For selfies and video calls, the Realme Narzo 90x features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It has IP65-rated dust and water resistance ratings. The handset has side mounted fingerprint sensor and supports facial recognition feature.

The Realme Narzo 90x is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 61.3 hours of calling time on a single charge. The handset measures 166.07x77.93x8.28mm and weighs about 212g.

