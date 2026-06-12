Realme has announced its latest Realme Narzo Days sale event, during which the smartphone maker is offering direct price cuts on various handsets. Phones from the Realme Narzo 80, Narzo 90, and Narzo 100 lineups are available at a discounted price. The company is also offering the recently unveiled Realme Narzo Power 5G, which is backed by the biggest battery equipped in a Narzo phone. While Realme is offering temporary price cuts on Narzo phones, customers can maximise their savings by availing the cashback offers and card discounts. The Realme Narzo Days sale is currently live via Amazon on specific RAM and storage configurations of select Narzo phones.

Realme Narzo Days Sale Will End on June 16

The new Realme Narzo Days sale is now live, and it is scheduled to conclude on June 16. The deals are available only via Amazon, and five Realme Narzo series phones are currently listed at relatively low prices, including the recently launched Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G. The handset is available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,249, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant.

It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and a flat display that refreshes at 144Hz. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo Power 5G, which packs a 10,001mAh battery, the largest cell equipped in a Narzo series phone, is available at Rs. 27,999, instead of its regular price of Rs. 35,999, resulting in a price drop of Rs. 8,000. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G can be purchased during the Realme Narzo Days sale with a discount of Rs. 16,000.

The handset is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 33,999. Two Realme Narzo 80 series phones have also seen a temporary price cut. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite and Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G can be purchased at relatively low prices of Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 23,999, respectively.

We have prepared a list of the best deals that you can grab during the ongoing Realme Narzo Days sale. You can place an order before the sale event concludes on June 16, giving you only a few days to decide which Realme Narzo series phone you would want to purchase. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional credit card discounts and cashback that you can avail via Amazon.

Realme Narzo Days Sale: Top Deals on Narzo Series Phones

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