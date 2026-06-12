Technology News
English Edition

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo Power 5G and More Discounted During Ongoing Narzo Days Sale

Realme Narzo Power 5G was recently launched in India with a 10,001mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 11:17 IST
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo Power 5G and More Discounted During Ongoing Narzo Days Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Realme

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G gets a dual rear camera unit
  • Realme Narzo Days deals are available via Amazon
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 16,000
Advertisement

Realme has announced its latest Realme Narzo Days sale event, during which the smartphone maker is offering direct price cuts on various handsets. Phones from the Realme Narzo 80, Narzo 90, and Narzo 100 lineups are available at a discounted price. The company is also offering the recently unveiled Realme Narzo Power 5G, which is backed by the biggest battery equipped in a Narzo phone. While Realme is offering temporary price cuts on Narzo phones, customers can maximise their savings by availing the cashback offers and card discounts. The Realme Narzo Days sale is currently live via Amazon on specific RAM and storage configurations of select Narzo phones.

Realme Narzo Days Sale Will End on June 16

The new Realme Narzo Days sale is now live, and it is scheduled to conclude on June 16. The deals are available only via Amazon, and five Realme Narzo series phones are currently listed at relatively low prices, including the recently launched Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G. The handset is available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,249, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant.

It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and a flat display that refreshes at 144Hz. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo Power 5G, which packs a 10,001mAh battery, the largest cell equipped in a Narzo series phone, is available at Rs. 27,999, instead of its regular price of Rs. 35,999, resulting in a price drop of Rs. 8,000. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G can be purchased during the Realme Narzo Days sale with a discount of Rs. 16,000.

The handset is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 33,999. Two Realme Narzo 80 series phones have also seen a temporary price cut. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite and Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G can be purchased at relatively low prices of Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 23,999, respectively.

We have prepared a list of the best deals that you can grab during the ongoing Realme Narzo Days sale. You can place an order before the sale event concludes on June 16, giving you only a few days to decide which Realme Narzo series phone you would want to purchase. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional credit card discounts and cashback that you can avail via Amazon.

Realme Narzo Days Sale: Top Deals on Narzo Series Phones

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 15,249 Buy Now
Realme Narzo Power 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 90x 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Lite Rs. 16,999 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo Power 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite, Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo Days Sale, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Wikipedia Brings ‘Which Came First?’ History Trivia Game to iPhone a Year After Launch on Android

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo Power 5G and More Discounted During Ongoing Narzo Days Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pova 8 Review
  2. Realme Narzo Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Narzo Series Phones
  3. Oppo Reno 16 Series Price, Storage Variants Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026: How to Watch the World Cup Live on OTT, TV Channels
  5. Asus ProArt PZ14 Launched in India Alongside Refreshed Asus TUF Gaming A14
  6. Pova 8 Debuts in India With Alive Matrix Display at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's One UI 9 Beta Now Available to Test on Galaxy S26 Series; Wider Roll Out Could Follow
  2. Moto G Max 5G Launched With 5,200mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. OpenAI Said to Be Considering Lower Token Pricing Amidst Growing Rivalry With Anthropic
  4. Wikipedia Brings ‘Which Came First?’ History Trivia Game to iPhone a Year After Launch on Android
  5. YouTube Brings Its In-App Chat and Video Sharing Features to More Countries
  6. Oppo Reno 16 Series Price, Storage Variants Leak via European Retailer Listing
  7. Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Get Football-Themed Features Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026
  8. JWST Reveals the True Identity of Mysterious Little Red Dots
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets New Galaxy AI Features From Galaxy S26 With New One UI 8.5 Update
  10. Honor Magic 9 Series to Launch With Official Stylus Accessory, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »