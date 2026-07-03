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Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale will conclude on July 6.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 15:57 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Redmi 15 5G runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale will begin on July 4
  • Redmi 15 5G and Samsung Galaxy A17 5G are confirmed to get price cuts
  • Buyers with SBI and Axis Bank cards will get additional discounts
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This year's Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on July 4 in India. The upcoming sale lets you buy electronics and accessories with up to 80 percent discounts. Popular companies like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple will list thier latest and previous-generation flagships at reduced rates in the sale. If you are looking for a smartphone in India under Rs. 30,000, you'll find a wide range of compelling options on sale. They have displays with high refresh rates, long battery life and mid-range chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek. SBI and Axis Bank card users can get an additional discount.

Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2026

Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale allows users to avail exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based deals. Select products are listed with coupon-based discounts. Buyers with SBI and Axis Bank cards can get additional discounts on their purchases. 

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Handsets like Redmi 15 5G and Samsung Galaxy A17 5G are confirmed to get price cuts in the Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale. The Redmi 15 5G with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and 7,000mAh battery will be available for Rs. 24,498 or less, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 36,999. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage model will be available for Rs. 24,999, down from the original price tag of Rs. 29,999. 

Here we have listed the best deals on smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000 in the upcoming sale. 

Product Name New Price Launch Price Buying Link
Redmi 15 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Rs. 24,498 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 6 (8GB RAM,128GB Storage) Rs. 33,999 Rs. 40,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G (8GB RAM,128GB Storage) Rs. 24,499 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11x 5G (6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 22,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Rs. 16,249 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Tecno POP X 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
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Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design feels premium
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Large display for binge watching
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Inadequate brightness levels
  • Considerable bloatware
Read detailed Redmi 15 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Tecno Pop X

Tecno Pop X

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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