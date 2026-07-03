Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

This year's Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on July 4 in India. The upcoming sale lets you buy electronics and accessories with up to 80 percent discounts. Popular companies like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple will list thier latest and previous-generation flagships at reduced rates in the sale. If you are looking for a smartphone in India under Rs. 30,000, you'll find a wide range of compelling options on sale. They have displays with high refresh rates, long battery life and mid-range chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek. SBI and Axis Bank card users can get an additional discount.

Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2026

Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale allows users to avail exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based deals. Select products are listed with coupon-based discounts. Buyers with SBI and Axis Bank cards can get additional discounts on their purchases.

Handsets like Redmi 15 5G and Samsung Galaxy A17 5G are confirmed to get price cuts in the Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale. The Redmi 15 5G with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and 7,000mAh battery will be available for Rs. 24,498 or less, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 36,999. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage model will be available for Rs. 24,999, down from the original price tag of Rs. 29,999.

Here we have listed the best deals on smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000 in the upcoming sale.

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