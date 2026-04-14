Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G was launched in India on Tuesday by the tech firm as the first model in the new Narzo 100 lineup. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website in two distinct colour options. The new Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G boasts a 7,000mAh battery. The company claims that the handset will offer up to 10 hours of video playback or 70 hours of music playback on a single charge. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset powers the latest Realme Narzo phone. It also ships with a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 13-megapixel main shooter.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the higher-end option, featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 14,499. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,499. As part of the launch, the company is offering a bank offer of up to Rs. 1,500.

The new Narzo series phone will go on sale in India on April 21 via Amazon and the Realme India online store. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is offered in Frost Silver and Thunder Black colourways.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on the company's latest Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16. The phone sports a 6.8-inch (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 100 percent sRGB, 16.7 million colours, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tech firm claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the new Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G. The smartphone also features an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card. For thermal management, the handset is equipped with Realme's AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary shooter, paired with an unspecified secondary camera. The handset is also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, housed inside a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging, reverse wired charging, and bypass charging. The company claims that the handset will provide up to 10 hours of video playback, 11 hours of messaging, 70 hours of music playback, 34 hours of calling, or 12 hours of gaming on a single charge. The phone is 8.45mm thick, and weighs about 212g.