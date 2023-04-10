Technology News

Realme Narzo N55 Confirmed to Sport 64-Megapixel AI Camera; Teaser Hints at Mini Capsule

Realme Narzo N55 is set to launch in India on April 12.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2023 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N55 will feature a dual rear camera system

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N55 is confirmed to support 33W fast charging
  • The phone will go on sale in India via Amazon
  • Realme’s upcoming handset is claimed to be thinnest in its segment

Realme Narzo N55 is set to launch in India on April 12 and much is already known about the upcoming handset. Realme has teased and confirmed some key specifications for its latest smartphone. The Narzo N55 is confirmed to support 33W Supervooc fast charging. Recently, promotional images of the phone have showcased a dual rear camera setup. Now, a new teaser video from the Shenzhen-based manufacturer has finally provided detailed camera specifications.

According to a tweet by Realme, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 64-megapixel AI camera. Additionally, a teaser video released Friday has also hinted at a couple of interesting details. In the promotional video, the Realme Narzo N55 is seen sporting a centred punch-hole design for its front camera. Eagle-eyed viewers can also spot the Apple's Dynamic Island-inspired Mini Capsule feature in the video.

Realme, on Monday, tweeted confirming that the Realme Narzo N55 will sport a 64-megapixel AI camera as part of its dual rear camera setup. Details about the second camera and the front camera are unconfirmed till now. However, we now know that the phone will sport a punch-hole front camera design. On Friday, Realme tweeted a promotional video for the Narzo N55, featuring the phone's 33W fast charging capability. In the video, however, the phone can be seen with a punch-hole front camera design at the top centre of the display. At one point in the video, the phone also quickly shows off the Mini Capsule feature, inspired by the Dynamic Island feature present on iPhone 14 Pro models. An animated Mini Capsule can be spotted, albeit briefly, in Realme's video.

This is not the first time a Realme phone could be sporting the Mini Capsule. Last month, the company launched its budget smartphone, the Realme C55, in India, featuring the Mini Capsule. The Realme C55 is the first Android phone to feature a pill-shaped dynamic notification area, much like Apple's Dynamic Island. Realme's Mini Capsule, however, functions quite differently from Apple's Dynamic Island.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme Narzo N55 is confirmed to launch on April 12 and will feature 33W fast charging. The same has been confirmed on the phone's Amazon promotional page. Realme claims the phone can charge up to 50 percent in 29 minutes.

Additionally, the handset is also claimed to be the thinnest in its price segment, measuring at 7.8mm. The promotional images have showcased a Prime Blue colourway for the upcoming smartphone.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo N55, Mini Capsule, Dynamic Island, iPhone
