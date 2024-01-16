Realme is scheduled to launch its Realme 12 Pro 5G series of smartphones later this month. The company has also confirmed that it will soon introduce a new line of "Note" smartphones. Previous reports suggested that the Realme Note 50 could be the first model in the new upcoming series. However, a leak has surfaced online that contradicts this rumour. Instead of the Realme Note 50, the first handset in the Realme Note series is said to carry the Realme Note 1 moniker.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by @ThisGood15 shared an image that shows a handset with the name Realme Note 1. The leaked images also includes key specifications of the handset alongside a couple of its competitors. It also lists the launch timeline of the purported handset as January 2024. The exact date of launch has not been mentioned.

Realme Note 1 leaked specifications

Photo Credit: X/ ThisGood15

The leaked image suggests that the Realme Note 1 will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is listed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

For optics, the Realme Note 1 is listed to carry a 108-megapixel primary sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor at the back, while the front camera is expected to house a 16-megapixel sensor. The handset is also seen to come with dual speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The two models that the Realme Note 1 has been compared against are the Infinix Note 30 and the Redmi Note 13. The Note 30 launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 14,999, whereas the Redmi Note 13 has a starting price of Rs. 17,999. The rumoured Realme model could, therefore, be expected to be priced around that same range. Notably, the Realme Note 50 4G model has been tipped to be a budget offering, expected to be priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 8,000.

