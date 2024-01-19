Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Losses Hit Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins Follow

In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin has reduced by $1,540 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 January 2024 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The current crypto market cap, as of January 19, stands at $1.62 trillion

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, USD Coin saw gains
  • Tron, Dogecoin saw losses
  • Elrond, Cronos saw losses
This entire week, Bitcoin and Ether continued to trade under a loss-spell. On Friday, January 19, Bitcoin showed a loss of 3.77 percent on Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. Its value, at the time of writing, stood at $41,005 (roughly Rs. 34.09 lakh). This is Bitcoin's lowest value in the recent weeks. Over the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin has reduced by $1,540 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh). Market analysts have also acknowledged that the crypto market is witnessing an unexpected downward trend.

“Bitcoin faces selling pressure due to heavy outflows from Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) to new spot ETF issuers. For example, Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF has accumulated a billion-dollar worth of Bitcoin in just one week, which means there is a heavy outflow of Bitcoin to such regulated ETFs. We can expect the Bitcoin price to rise once this transition cools down and investors are done with profit booking,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Ether registered a value drop of 2.95 percent on Friday. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at the price point of $2,456 (roughly Rs. 2.04 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of ETH dropped by $66 (roughly Rs. 5,487).

Solana, Ripple, Uniswap, Tether, and Cardano -- all emerged on the loss-making side of the crypto chart.

Avalanche, Dogecoin, Tron, and Polkadot alongside USD Coin, Leo, Near Protocol, and Iota also registered losses.

“The top 30 cryptos by market cap are currently trading in the red. We can expect some volatility in BTC's price for some time. However, the ETF inflows and Assets under Management (AUM) continue to see healthy numbers. The newly launched spot BTC ETFs already have nearly $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,49,412 crore) in AUM as compared to $11 billion (roughly Rs. 91,451 crore) for Silver ETFs,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets360.

The overall market capitalisation of the crypto sector tumbled by 3.25 percent in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the valuation of the sector stands at $1.62 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,34,68,056 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

A small number of cryptocurrencies managed to record miniscule gains on Friday. These include -- Iota, Braintrust, Binance USD, and Dogefi.

In a major DeFi development, CoinMarketCap data suggests that dYdX (-8.5 percent) recently topped Uniswap's markets to become the largest DEX by daily trading volume. The decentralised exchange has recently migrated from Ethereum to Cosmos and saw a volume of $757 million (roughly Rs. 6,293 crore) of volume over 24 hours.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Be Manufactured in Noida Facility for Sale in India and Export

