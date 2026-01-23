Technology News
Realme Note 80 Moniker Revealed via SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon

The SIRIM certification does not reveal any hardware specifications of the Realme Note 80.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2026 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Note 70 (pictured) launched last year as an entry level 4G-supported model in select regions

Highlights
  • Realme Note 80 could launch as an entry-level 4G device
  • The handset will likely support 15W wired fast charging
  • The Realme Note 80 may arrive in select Southeast Asian markets
Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ handsets were recently launched in India, with the arrival of the Realme P4 Power 5G model confirmed for later this month. The company appears to be preparing a new entry-level smartphone as well, which may soon launch under the name Realme Note 80. While Realme has not officially announced the phone yet, recent regulatory listings suggest that the company is expanding its Note series in Southeast Asian markets with a budget-focused model.

Realme Note 80 Could Arrive as the Company's Next Affordable Smartphone

According to a report by Xpertpick, a smartphone with model number RMX5388 has now been listed in the Malaysian SIRIM certification database with the marketing name Realme Note 80. This unconfirmed listing hints at the upcoming launch of the company's next handset in its Note lineup.

The same model had reportedly appeared previously on other certification platforms like the EEC (Europe) and TKDN (Indonesia), but those listings did not disclose the device's commercial name. The SIRIM listing indicates that the Realme Note 80 may debut in select Southeast Asian regions under the Note branding.

The SIRIM certification does not reveal any hardware specifications of the Realme Note 80. However, the report adds that a recent listing on Element Materials Technology suggests the device may support 15W charging. No other details related to the processor, display, or camera setup are known at this stage.

Based on Realme's past launches, the report suggests that the upcoming Realme Note 80 will likely be a basic offering. The Realme Note 70, launched last year, featured entry-level specifications, and the upcoming model is likely to follow a similar approach.

The Realme Note 70 launched in select regions with a 6,300mAh battery with 15W charging support and a 7.94mm slim body. It is equipped with a Unisoc T7250 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ display, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is claimed to meet MIL-STD-810H shock resistance standards and an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. It runs on Android 15-based Realme UI out of the box and carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme Note 80, Realme Note 80 Launch, Realme Note 70, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Forza Horizon 6 Gameplay, Cars and Features Revealed; Release Date Confirmed
Windows 11 Update Causes Classic Outlook to Become Unresponsive; Users Urged to Use Webmail
