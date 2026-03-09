Apple is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone, which is expected to be marketed as the iPhone Fold, later this year, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of the phone, various details about the purported foldable iPhone model have been leaked in the past. Now, the computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the book-style foldable have surfaced online, giving a detailed look at its design. The leaked design of the phone is in line with previously leaked renders, suggesting that it might carry a dual rear camera unit.

iPhone Fold Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tech reviewer Sonny Dickson leaked the purported CAD renders of Apple's rumoured foldable smartphone, the iPhone Fold. The handset appears in both folded and unfolded states. The purported iPhone Fold is shown to sport hole punch display cutouts on the cover and the foldable screens, which might house a camera each for selfies and video calls.

While the selfie camera appears to be centred on the cover display, it could be placed in the top-left corner of the foldable screen. The wide-folding handset is also shown to feature flat rear and front panels. The back panel appears to sport an iPhone 17 Pro-like design, with a separate glass section below the camera island, featuring the Apple logo.

The iPhone Fold could be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, placed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera module, along with a secondary microphone and an LED flash. Additionally, the rumoured smartphone could ship with a USB Type-C and a speaker grille on the bottom. Lastly, a power button, volume controls, and an unspecified button, which could be the Action Button, appear on the right side of the handset.

However, the leaked CAD renders do not reveal any other details about the purported iPhone Fold. Recently, a report suggested that the smartphone will be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process, reportedly leveraging a new wafer-level multi-chip module (WMCM).

It is expected to be equipped with a 7.8-inch foldable display on the inside, while featuring a 5.3-inch cover display. The iPhone Fold will reportedly carry a dual 48-megapixel camera setup on the back, too. It could also ship with Apple's C2 modem for enhanced network connectivity. The foldable phone will reportedly use a body built using a combination of titanium and aluminium.