Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G will go on sale in India for the first time on Monday via the company's India e-store and Flipkart. The new Realme P1 series smartphones were launched in the country last week alongside the Realme Buds T110 and the Wi-Fi variant of Realme Pad 2. The Realme P1 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Pro variant comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. They carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G price in India, launch offers

Price of Realme P1 5G in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 16,999. It comes in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red colourways. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB versions of the Realme P1 Pro 5G are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. It is available in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red shades. Both handsets are scheduled to go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The sale of the Realme P1 5G will start at 12pm IST today and last till 12am tonight. During this period, buyers can avail of a coupon discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the base variant and Rs. 2,000 on the Pro model. The limited sale of Realme P1 Pro 5G will take place between 6pm to 8pm IST later today and buyers can avail of Rs. 2,000 bank offers along with no cost EMI of three months on realme.com, and Flipkart.

Buyers of Realme P1 5G can also get the Wireless 2 Neo at Rs. 899 and the Realme T110 at Just Rs. 1,299 as part of the add-on offer. Similarly, Realme P1 Pro 5G buyers can get Wireless 2 Neo at Rs. 899 and T110 at Rs. 1,299.

Realme P1 5G specifications

Realme P1 series runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. The Realme P1 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate while the Pro model has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme P1 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, while the Realme P1 Pro 5G ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the Realme P1 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme P1 Pro 5G's dual rear camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. Both models feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

