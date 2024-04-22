Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G First Sale Starts Today in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G First Sale Starts Today in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G are scheduled to go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 11:27 IST
Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G First Sale Starts Today in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P1 series runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

Highlights
  • Realme P1 5G series was launched in India last week
  • Both handsets are backed by 5,000mAh batteries
  • Realme P1 Pro 5G ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
Advertisement

Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G will go on sale in India for the first time on Monday via the company's India e-store and Flipkart. The new Realme P1 series smartphones were launched in the country last week alongside the Realme Buds T110 and the Wi-Fi variant of Realme Pad 2. The Realme P1 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Pro variant comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. They carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G price in India, launch offers

Price of Realme P1 5G in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 16,999. It comes in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red colourways. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB versions of the Realme P1 Pro 5G are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. It is available in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red shades. Both handsets are scheduled to go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The sale of the Realme P1 5G will start at 12pm IST today and last till 12am tonight. During this period, buyers can avail of a coupon discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the base variant and Rs. 2,000 on the Pro model. The limited sale of Realme P1 Pro 5G will take place between 6pm to 8pm IST later today and buyers can avail of Rs. 2,000 bank offers along with no cost EMI of three months on realme.com, and Flipkart.

Buyers of Realme P1 5G can also get the Wireless 2 Neo at Rs. 899 and the Realme T110 at Just Rs. 1,299 as part of the add-on offer. Similarly, Realme P1 Pro 5G buyers can get Wireless 2 Neo at Rs. 899 and T110 at Rs. 1,299.

Realme P1 5G specifications

Realme P1 series runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. The Realme P1 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate while the Pro model has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme P1 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, while the Realme P1 Pro 5G ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the Realme P1 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme P1 Pro 5G's dual rear camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. Both models feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G, Realme P1 Series, Realme P1 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme P1 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme P1 5G Specifications, Realme P1 5G price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Transform Your Everyday: Galaxy AI Enhances the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE - Grab the Limited Time Offer!

Related Stories

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G First Sale Starts Today in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  3. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Key Features Surface via Google Play Console
  4. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Realme P1 Series Goes on Sale in India: Launch Offers
  6. Google's Gemini Assistant to Soon Play Music via Third-Party Apps: Report
  7. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung India Offers Free Display Replacement for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Users Facing Green Line Issue: Report
  3. Meta AI Refusing to Answer Questions Related to Politicians and Parties Ahead of Elections in India
  4. Google’s Gemini Assistant Could Soon Play Music From Third-Party Apps: Report
  5. PlayStation and PC Exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in the Works; Could Launch Later This Year
  7. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 India Launch
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Record Slight Price Hikes Following BTC Halving, Most Altcoins See Gains
  9. iPhone AI Features Could Be Faster, but Less Powerful Than ChatGPT and Gemini: Report
  10. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G First Sale Starts Today in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »