Best Smartphones in India With Silicon-Carbon Batteries: Realme P4 Power 5G, Motorola Signature and More

Motorola Signature features a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 18:50 IST
Best Smartphones in India With Silicon-Carbon Batteries: Realme P4 Power 5G, Motorola Signature and More

iQOO 15 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Highlights
  • Many brands are now launching phones with silicon-carbon batteries
  • Realme P4 Power 5G has a 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery
  • Silicon-carbon battery can handle fast charging
For many years, smartphones have used lithium-ion batteries, which require daily charging sessions and force frequent travellers to keep a powerbank in their handbags. Now, the situation is changing with the adoption of silicon-carbon batteries, which are a major incremental advancement in cellphone batteries. Companies like OnePlus, Motorola, iQOO and more are using this new battery technology in some phones, without making phones bulky. Silicon-carbon batteries allow manufacturers to equip flagships to fit 6,500mAh or 7,000mAh batteries into slim handsets that previously topped out at 5,000mAh. These cells can handle fast charging ranging up to 120W. The new batteries tend to heat less and offer more support for charge cycles.

Here are some of the best smartphones available in India that use silicon-carbon battery technology. The list includes the OnePlus 15Realme P4 Power 5GMotorola SignatureiQOO 15 and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is a premium flagship phone available in India with silicon-carbon battery, top-notch specifications and support for fast wired and wireless charging. It carries a 7,300mAh cell with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also offers leading IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

oneplus 15 review ndtv main

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. This phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB storage. On the rear, it has a triple rear camera unit housing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide camera. There is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera.

Key Specifications

  • Battery and Charging: 7,300mAh, 120W (wired), 50W (wireless) 
  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, Up to 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel

OnePlus 15 Price in India

Pirce of OnePlus 15 starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB of RAM + 512GB onboard storage version is priced at Rs. 79,999. It is offered in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways.

Realme P4 Power 5G

The Realme P4 Power 5G IS Realme's latest offering in India with a 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery. It supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. This model features a 6.8-inch display with 1.5K resoluton andup to 144Hz of refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

realme p4 power 5g india launch main

The Realme P4 Power 5G runs on a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It includes the company's HyperVision+ AI chip. The rear camera setup of the phone includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Battery and Charging: 10,001mAh silicone-carbon, 80W (wired)
  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K, Up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India

The price of Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. It is available in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue finishes.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature Premium flagship with a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery in India. It supports 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The battery supports 10W wireless and 5W wired reverse charging. The handset features a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

motorola signature gadgets 360 1

Other top-notch specifications of the Motorola Signature include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 828 primary shooter with OIS. The back camera unit also has 5a 0-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 500 front-facing camera.

The Motorola Signature features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Battery: 5,200mAh, 90W (wired), 50W (wireless)
  • Display: 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Motorola Signature Price in India

You can buy the base variant of Motorola Signature with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs. 59,999. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions cost Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively. It is released in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colourways.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 and its predecessor, the iQOO 13, are Silicon-Carbon battery phones available in India. The latest model packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. This gaming-focused flagship has a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It offers an IP68 and IP69 rated build.

iqoo 15 review ndtv about page

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB RAM. It has the company's Q3 gaming chip and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear, there is a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Key Specifications

  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W (wired), 40W (wireless)
  • Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED, 2K
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel

iQOO 15 Price in India

Price of the iQOO 15 is set at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-of-the-line option is priced at Rs. 79,999, offering 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

If you need a Redmi-branded phone, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is a strong mid-range option available currently in India with a 6,200mAh silicon-carbon battery and 90W fast charging. It has a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to offer 3000nits peak brightness and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

redmi note 14 pro plus review2

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 1/1.55-inch sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. There is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Battery: 6,200mAh, 90W wired charging
  • Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K, AMOLED, Up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel telephoto
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G Price in India

The price of Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. You can buy the phone in Champagne Gold, Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options.

