The emergence of AI and advanced cooling systems has heavily contributed towards the adoption of gaming features by smartphone brands. Recently, many popular brands have launched gaming-focused smartphones in India with high refresh rate displays, larger batteries, the latest chipsets, and capable GPU and CPU performance. While OnePlus, Samsung, and iQOO have launched gaming phones in the upper mid-range category, many companies like Realme, Infinix, and Poco have unveiled more affordable smartphones with a mix of gaming features, aiming to impress both casual players and competitive gamers.

If you're looking for recently launched gaming-focused smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000 in India, here are some of the best options available now.

Redmi Note 17 5G

If you want the latest model for your gaming needs, the Redmi Note 17 5G is the perfect option. This handset features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Redmi Note 17 5G runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, paired wth 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For gaming, it has a vapour chamber cooling setup with a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area. An IP65-rated build, a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera are the other key specifications of the phone. It has an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Redmi Note 17 Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch full-HD+, AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel (primary), 8-megapixel

Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W wired fast charging

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

You can get the base variant of the Redmi Note 17 5G featuring 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs. 27,999. The 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant costs Rs. 30,999. It is offered in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colour options.

Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco X7 Pro 5G is another capable gaming-focused smartphone you can buy in India without stepping into premium flagship pricing. It has a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. This model has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

The company has equipped the Poco X7 Pro 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 56GB of storage. You will get a dual rear camera unit in this model, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera and a 6,550 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Battery: 6,550mAh, 90W (wired)

Poco X7 Pro 5G Price in India

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is another affordable smartphone available in India with gaming optimisations. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. You will also get a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

On the rear, the Realme P4 Pro 5G has a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 50-megapixel OV50D front camera. It has IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme P4 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras, 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7000mAh, 80W wired fast charging, 10W reverse charging

Realme P4 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 Pro 5G costs Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are currently priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. It is released in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is a gaming-focused smartphone and features capacitive shoulder triggers, Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and RGB lighting. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a rear camera unit, featuring a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

Rear Cameras: 108-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W (wired), 30W (wireless)

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Price in India

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB + 256GB variant has a price tag of Rs. 26,999. You can grab it in Blade White and Dark Flare colourways.

Vivo V60e

The last model in our list is the Vivo V60e. It has a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a Diamond Shield Glass coating. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset and carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For gaming, the Vivo V60e has a 16,470 sq mm cooling system which is claimed to drop the core temperatures by up to 12 degree celsius. The Vivo V60e has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 50-megapixel front camera. It has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo V60e Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage

Cameras: 200-megapixel (primary), 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W (wired) charging

Vivo V60e Price in India

Vivo V60e is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 31,999. You can buy the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model for Rs. 33,999. It is available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold finishes.