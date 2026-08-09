Technology News
English Edition

Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 in India: Redmi Note 17 5G, Poco X7 Pro, More

Redmi Note 17 5G features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 August 2026 08:00 IST
Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 in India: Redmi Note 17 5G, Poco X7 Pro, More

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G features capacitive shoulder triggers, Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and RGB lighting

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Here are some of the best gaming smartphones under Rs. 30,000
  • Redmi Note 17 5G runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset,
  • Realme P4 Pro 5G has a dual camera setup
Advertisement

The emergence of AI and advanced cooling systems has heavily contributed towards the adoption of gaming features by smartphone brands. Recently, many popular brands have launched gaming-focused smartphones in India with high refresh rate displays, larger batteries, the latest chipsets, and capable GPU and CPU performance. While OnePlus, Samsung, and iQOO have launched gaming phones in the upper mid-range category, many companies like Realme, Infinix, and Poco have unveiled more affordable smartphones with a mix of gaming features, aiming to impress both casual players and competitive gamers.

If you're looking for recently launched gaming-focused smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000 in India, here are some of the best options available now.

Redmi Note 17 5G

If you want the latest model for your gaming needs, the Redmi Note 17 5G is the perfect option. This handset features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Redmi Note 17 5G runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, paired wth 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For gaming, it has a vapour chamber cooling setup with a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area. An IP65-rated build, a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera are the other key specifications of the phone. It has an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Redmi Note 17 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch full-HD+, AMOLED
  • Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC
  • RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (primary), 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W wired fast charging

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

You can get the base variant of the Redmi Note 17 5G featuring 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs. 27,999. The 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant costs Rs. 30,999. It is offered in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colour options.

Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco X7 Pro 5G is another capable gaming-focused smartphone you can buy in India without stepping into premium flagship pricing. It has a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. This model has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

The company has equipped the Poco X7 Pro 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 56GB of storage. You will get a dual rear camera unit in this model, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera and a 6,550 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Battery: 6,550mAh, 90W (wired)

Poco X7 Pro 5G Price in India

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is another affordable smartphone available in India with gaming optimisations. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. You will also get a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

realme p4 pro design smudges gadgets 360

On the rear, the Realme P4 Pro 5G has a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 50-megapixel OV50D front camera. It has IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme P4 Pro Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras, 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle
  • Front Cameras: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 7000mAh, 80W wired fast charging, 10W reverse charging

Realme P4 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 Pro 5G costs Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are currently priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. It is released in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is a gaming-focused smartphone and features capacitive shoulder triggers, Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and RGB lighting. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

infinix gt 30 pro design layers gadgets 360

For optics, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a rear camera unit, featuring a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 108-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W (wired), 30W (wireless)

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Price in India

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB + 256GB variant has a price tag of Rs. 26,999. You can grab it in Blade White and Dark Flare colourways.

Vivo V60e

The last model in our list is the Vivo V60e. It has a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a Diamond Shield Glass coating. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset and carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For gaming, the Vivo V60e has a 16,470 sq mm cooling system which is claimed to drop the core temperatures by up to 12 degree celsius. The Vivo V60e has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 50-megapixel front camera. It has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo V60e Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage
  • Cameras: 200-megapixel (primary), 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W (wired) charging

Vivo V60e Price in India

Vivo V60e is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 31,999. You can buy the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model for Rs. 33,999. It is available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold finishes.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP66-rated design
  • HDR10+ certified 4D curved display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good for gaming
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Poor low-light video recording
  • Heats up when using the camera app
  • Hyper Vision chip is a gimmick
Read detailed Realme P4 Pro 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Cool gamer-centric design
  • GT Triggers make fun to game on
  • Bright and fast display
  • Smooth and fast software
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Average cameras
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2720 pixels
Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good portrait photography
  • Impressive battery life
  • Bad
  • Insufficient outdoor brightness
  • Significant bloatware
Read detailed Vivo V60e review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco X7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Elegant display with 3200nits peak brightness
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • Excellent performance
  • Exceptional battery back-up
  • Value for money proposition
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
Read detailed Poco X7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.73-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 17 5G, Poco X7 Pro 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G, Vivo V60e, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Reveals Key Specifications Amid DRAM Shortage Report
Crypto Wrench Attack Losses Surpass $30 Million in 2026, Says Chainalysis

Related Stories

Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 in India: Redmi Note 17 5G, Poco X7 Pro, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Made by Google Roundup: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  2. Best Gaming-Focused Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 in India
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Microwave Oven and OTGs
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Headphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Security Cameras from CP Plus, Qubo and More Brands
  2. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Is Free to Claim on Ubisoft Store for a Week
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands
  4. Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HPC Camera Sensor Announced With Better HDR and Low-Light Performance
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset
  7. Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  8. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch Date Announced as Key Specifications, Features Surface Online
  9. Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »