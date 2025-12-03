Redmi 15C 5G First Impressions

The Redmi 15C 5G has finally been launched in India, two months after its debut in select global markets. It arrives as the latest entry-level 5G model from the Xiaomi subsidiary and builds on the familiar formula the brand has used in this segment for years. Redmi's numbered-series handsets are usually positioned as value-focused devices, aimed at those looking to upgrade to 5G at a modest price. They tend to provide a combination of big screens, practical hardware, and large batteries — at a price tag that appeals to budget-conscious shoppers.

That positioning applies here as well. The Redmi 15C 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, while the 6GB and 8GB RAM options cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively. On paper, this makes the Realme 15C 5G a fairly straightforward choice if 5G support and a large display at a budget-friendly price point are the priorities.

Here are our first impressions of the Redmi 15C 5G, which falls in a highly competitive price bracket with plenty of offerings from brands such as Motorola, Oppo, and Samsung.

Redmi 15C 5G: Design and Display

The Redmi 15C 5G has a simple, functional design that is entirely different from its predecessor. The back panel has been redesigned, and the camera module now sits in a square housing. Although there is a slight protrusion, it doesn't feel excessive and doesn't cause the phone to significantly wobble. It's a fairly large smartphone, and the size is noticeable the moment you pick it up.

The Redmi 15C 5G measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.05mm, and at such dimensions, it takes up more space in the hand than many compact offerings. The phone weighs 211g and feels slightly bulky in the early days of use.

The Redmi 15C 5G has been launched in three colour options — Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue, and Dusk Purple, and all three of them have distinct finishes. I have the Moonlight Blue variant, and it bears a ripple-like pattern that adds a bit of visual character. It is especially evident when the light reflects off the surface. Despite the glossy look, the phone doesn't feel too slippery, and the flat sides make it easier to hold.

The phone features a completely redesigned rear panel

On the front, the Redmi 15C 5G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera. At first glance, the bezels on the phone — particularly the chin — appear to be on the thicker side, which perhaps serves as a reminder of where this phone sits in the company's lineup.

Based on our initial impressions, the 6.9-inch panel delivers decent colour reproduction and fairly wide viewing angles. However, it does not appear to be the sharpest or brightest display out there, and there might be some concerns about outdoor legibility, especially in direct sunlight. The final verdict on this, however, I'll reserve for our full review. The massive screen real estate works well for content, browsing and scrolling.

Redmi 15C 5G: Camera, Performance, and Battery

The Redmi 15C 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On paper, this configuration seems suitable for everyday tasks such as calling, messaging, and light app usage. We recently reviewed the Oppo K13x 5G, which is powered by the same chipset, and did not encounter any problem in daily usage, which involved light multi-tasking and casual gaming.

But how does the Redmi 15C 5G perform? Wait for our full review to find out.

A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the Redmi 15C 5G

It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 software experience, which is familiar, though there appears to be considerable bloatware at first glance. It also features the Indus Appstore. The brand has promised two years of OS upgrades and four years of SMR updates.

For cameras, the Redmi 15C 5G features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, along with an unspecified secondary sensor. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter. We will test the cameras thoroughly in our upcoming review to see if they match expectations.

Stay tuned for our review of the Redmi 15C 5G to find out if its camera delivers good performance

The Redmi 15C 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. On paper, its battery capacity is both bigger and supports significantly faster charging than its predecessor. The handset should potentially deliver more hours of usage and take less time to charge, but you should wait for our detailed battery benchmarks and tests, which will be part of our review.

With its positioning and feature set, the Redmi 15C 5G could become an appealing option for budget-focused users looking to switch to 5G. But will the handset deliver on everything it claims to offer? Stay tuned for our full Redmi 15C 5G review to find out.