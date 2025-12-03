Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 Chip and 50 Megapixel AI Dual Camera: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 Chip and 50-Megapixel AI Dual Camera: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15C 5G comes with an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 December 2025 13:08 IST
Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 Chip and 50-Megapixel AI Dual Camera: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15C 5G (pictured) will be available for purchase beginning December 11

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi 15C 5G price in India begins at Rs. 12,499 for the 8GB RAM model
  • The handset sports a 6.9-inch 120Hz AdaptiveSync HD+ display
  • It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support
Advertisement

The Redmi 15C 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, following its debut in select global markets in September. It arrives as a budget handset and the successor to the Redmi 14C, which was introduced in January this year. The Redmi 15C 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The new handset from the Xiaomi subsidiary has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and an IP64-rated dust and splash resistance build.

Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Availability

The Redmi 15C 5G price in India begins at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

As per the company, the Redmi 15C 5G is sold in three colourways — Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue, and Dusk Purple. It can be purchased via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store beginning December 11.

Redmi 15C 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Redmi 15C 5G runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. It is promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and five years of SMR updates. The handset sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has an 810 nits peak brightness and comes with TUV Rheinland's Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.

The Redmi 15C 5G is powered by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It supports an additional 8GB virtual RAM expansion. For optics, the Redmi handset has a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

As per the company, the Redmi 15C 5G measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.05mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 211g. It carries a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR Blaster, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and an accelerometer. The phone comes with an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 15C 5G include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi 15C 5G Features, Redmi 15C 5G price in India, Redmi 15C 5G specifications, Redmi 15C 5G launch, Redmi 15C 5G India launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Poco C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Confirmed
Google Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try On Tool to India

Related Stories

Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 Chip and 50-Megapixel AI Dual Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Cost in India
  2. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts
  3. Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  5. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  6. Poco C85 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Vivo X300 Review: Pro Power, Pocket Size
  8. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  10. Samsung Teases Its Exynos 2600 Chip That May Debut on the Galaxy S26 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Names Co-Founder Yi He as Co-CEO; Will Lead Firm Alongside Richard Teng
  2. Google Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try On Tool to India
  3. Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 Chip and 50-Megapixel AI Dual Camera: Price, Specifications
  4. Poco C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Confirmed
  5. Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Launch
  6. Apple Might Launch Only Three iPhone Models in 2026, IDC Data Suggests
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Design, Triple Rear Camera Module Spotted in Leaked Renders
  8. Samsung Teases Exynos 2600 Chip Expected to Debut on Flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
  9. Nubia Fold With 6,560mAh Battery, 8-Inch OLED Display Launched Alongside Nubia Flip 3: Price, Features
  10. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts: Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »