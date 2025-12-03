The Redmi 15C 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, following its debut in select global markets in September. It arrives as a budget handset and the successor to the Redmi 14C, which was introduced in January this year. The Redmi 15C 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The new handset from the Xiaomi subsidiary has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and an IP64-rated dust and splash resistance build.

Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Availability

The Redmi 15C 5G price in India begins at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

As per the company, the Redmi 15C 5G is sold in three colourways — Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue, and Dusk Purple. It can be purchased via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store beginning December 11.

Redmi 15C 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Redmi 15C 5G runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. It is promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and five years of SMR updates. The handset sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has an 810 nits peak brightness and comes with TUV Rheinland's Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.

The Redmi 15C 5G is powered by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It supports an additional 8GB virtual RAM expansion. For optics, the Redmi handset has a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

As per the company, the Redmi 15C 5G measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.05mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 211g. It carries a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR Blaster, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and an accelerometer. The phone comes with an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 15C 5G include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

