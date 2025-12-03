Technology News
Redmi 15C 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Redmi 15C 5G is teased to come with several AI-powered tools, including Google's Circle to Search.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 December 2025 06:00 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 15C 5G (pictured) is already available in select global markets

Highlights
  • Redmi 15C 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.9-inch 120Hz display
  • The handset will be powered by Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • The company claims up to 329.7 hours of standby time on a single charge
The Redmi 15C 5G is set to be launched in India today, December 3. It is expected to arrive as a budget handset and the successor to the Redmi 14C, which was introduced in January this year. In the days leading up to its launch, the Xiaomi subsidiary has revealed several details about the upcoming handset. The Redmi 15C 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.9-inch 120Hz display. It will ship with last year's Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.

Here's all you need to know about the Redmi 15C 5G, including its price in India and expected features and specifications ahead of its launch today.

Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Details

The Redmi 15C 5G will be launched in India today. So far, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Redmi 15C 5G launch live on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

redmi 15c 5g xiaomi

Once introduced, the handset will be available for purchase via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store.

Redmi 15C 5G Price in India (Expected)

According to reports, the Redmi 15C 5G price in India could be set at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It may also be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

If this pricing turns out to be accurate, the Redmi 15C 5G could be more expensive than its predecessor. For context, the launch price of Redmi 14C 5G was Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The company has confirmed that Redmi 15C 5G will be offered in three colour options — Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue, and Dusk Purple.

Redmi 15C 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi 15C 5G will sport a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz Adaptive Sync screen refresh rate and TUV Rheinland certification. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. Reports suggest the SoC could be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The Xiaomi subsidiary has also teased the existence of AI-powered tools, including Google's Circle to Search.

For optics, the upcoming Redmi 15C 5G will be equipped with an AI dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera.

The handset is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery. As per the brand, the battery will function at 80 percent capacity after 1,000 charge cycles. It is claimed to deliver 23.1 hours of YouTube playback, 106.9 hours of music streaming, and up to 329.7 hours of standby time.

Further reading: Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi 15C 5G price in India, Redmi 15C 5G specifications, Redmi 15C 5G Features, Redmi 15C 5G India launch, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
