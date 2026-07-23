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Redmi 17C 5G Spotted on BIS and NBTC Websites, Launch Could Be Near

Redmi 17C 5G reportedly surfaced on the BIS website with model number 2607FRNEAI.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 July 2026 12:30 IST
Redmi 17C 5G Spotted on BIS and NBTC Websites, Launch Could Be Near

Redmi 15C 5G was launched in India in December 2025

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Highlights
  • Redmi 17C 5G could launch soon
  • It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • Redmi 17C 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.9-inch HD LCD panel
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Redmi 17C 5G is likely to go official as a successor to the Redmi 15C 5G. While the Xiaomi sub-brand remains tight-lipped about its arrival, the handset has surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website, suggesting that a global release is approaching. The Redmi 17C 5G entry on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website also hints at its upcoming launch in India. The Redmi 17C 5G is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Redmi 17C 5G Surfaced in New Regulatory Certifications

The unannounced Redmi 17C 5G was spotted on the NBTC website with model number 2607FRNEAG and certification number B38499-26. The "G" suffix in the model number typically denotes a global model, while the "2607" prefix points to a July 2026 launch window.

redmi 17 5g nbtc Redmi 17C 5G

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

The NBTC listing indicates GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR connectivity options. As per the listing, the phone is manufactured in China.

Moreover, as spotted by 91Mobiles, the Redmi 17C 5G surfaced on the BIS website with model number 2607FRNEAI. The BIS listing dated July 20 doesn't reveal any hardware details of the phone, but it strongly suggests that the device is passing the regulatory process in India.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Redmi 17C 5G will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It could feature 4GB of RAM. It received a single-core score of 729 and a multi-core score of 1,692 on Geekbench.

The Redmi 17C 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.9-inch HD LCD panel and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, accompanied by a depth sensor. It could feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The upcoming phone is expected to succeed the Redmi 15C 5G, which was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 12,499.

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Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display for browsing and binge-watching
  • Appealing design
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Bloatware and system ads
Read detailed Redmi 15C 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi 17C 5G, Redmi 17C 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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