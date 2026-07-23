Redmi 17C 5G Spotted on BIS and NBTC Websites, Launch Could Be Near

Redmi 17C 5G is likely to go official as a successor to the Redmi 15C 5G. While the Xiaomi sub-brand remains tight-lipped about its arrival, the handset has surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website, suggesting that a global release is approaching. The Redmi 17C 5G entry on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website also hints at its upcoming launch in India. The Redmi 17C 5G is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Redmi 17C 5G Surfaced in New Regulatory Certifications

The unannounced Redmi 17C 5G was spotted on the NBTC website with model number 2607FRNEAG and certification number B38499-26. The "G" suffix in the model number typically denotes a global model, while the "2607" prefix points to a July 2026 launch window.

Photo Credit: NBTC

The NBTC listing indicates GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR connectivity options. As per the listing, the phone is manufactured in China.

Moreover, as spotted by 91Mobiles, the Redmi 17C 5G surfaced on the BIS website with model number 2607FRNEAI. The BIS listing dated July 20 doesn't reveal any hardware details of the phone, but it strongly suggests that the device is passing the regulatory process in India.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Redmi 17C 5G will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It could feature 4GB of RAM. It received a single-core score of 729 and a multi-core score of 1,692 on Geekbench.

The Redmi 17C 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.9-inch HD LCD panel and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, accompanied by a depth sensor. It could feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The upcoming phone is expected to succeed the Redmi 15C 5G, which was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 12,499.

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