Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Release Could Be Around the Corner, Suggest Pre-Launch Discount Coupons

Xiaomi will hold its Xiaomi 14 series global launch event on February 25.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2024 14:32 IST


Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in October 2023

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra would feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen
  • Xiaomi is expected to offer Titanium special edition for Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to go official on February 25 in Barcelona, along with the vanilla Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models. The brand hasn't officially confirmed the existence of Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but ahead of it, discount coupons for the handset have appeared on Xiaomi's Netherlands website, affirming its existence. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in the Chinese market in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra in contrast hasn't even been launched in China yet. It is anticipated to debut as a camera-focused device.

Xiaomi's website in The Netherlands has listed a few discount coupons to redeem against the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The discount coupons priced at EUR 100 and EUR 200 seem to be valid between February 25 and March 31. These dates indicate that the official launch of Xiaomi 14 Ultra in Europe could happen in early March.

The brand has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 series will launch globally on February 25 but did not explicitly mention if the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will also go official during the event. Xiaomi is expected to offer a Titanium special edition for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is said to be available in three RAM and storage variants — 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

Previous rumours claimed that Xiaomi 14 Ultra would feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup comprising four 50-megapixel cameras. The camera unit might carry Sony's latest LYT900 1-inch sensor as the primary camera with an f/1.63 aperture.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is said to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The phone could be backed by a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

