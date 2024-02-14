Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Colourways Tipped, Could Come in Glass, Leather, Titanium Options

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is tipped to come in three RAM and storage variants — 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2024 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will launch globally on February 25

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra could go official on February 25
  • The top-end model is tipped to be priced at CNY 7299 (roughly Rs. 84,000)
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup
Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in Xiaomi's home country in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Chinese smartphone brand will unveil the duo in global markets on February 25. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also highly anticipated to make its debut at the international launch event. A previous leak revealed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will arrive in three RAM and storage configurations. Most recently, a tipster shed light on the colourways of the handset.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was earlier tipped to come in three RAM and storage variants — 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. Now, a Chinese tipster on Weibo claimed that the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant will be available in titanium, white and blue colour options. The white variant is said to have a leather back, whereas the blue variant could feature a glass back. The lower variants with 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage could be available in black and white shades.

The top-end model is tipped to be priced at CNY 7299 (roughly Rs. 84,000). The special titanium edition might cost CNY 500 (roughly Rs. 5,000) more.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra would feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the device. It is said to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup comprising four 50-megapixel cameras. The camera unit might include Sony's latest LYT900 1-inch sensor as the primary camera with an f/1.63 aperture. The phone could be backed by a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will launch globally on February 25. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra could also go official during the event.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
iPhone 16 Series Schematics Tip Design, May Include iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE Models

