Redmi K60 Key Specifications Tipped, May Rival Oneplus Ace 2, Realme GT Neo 5

The Redmi K60 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 November 2022 15:19 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi K60 may feature a 6.67-inch flat OLED panel with a 2K resolution

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 may get a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to pack 16GB of RAM
  • The Realme GT Neo 5 may offer 150W fast charging support

Redmi K60 is expected to launch soon and has been spotted on various certification sites like IMEI and China Compulsory Certificate (3C). Its key specifications have also emerged and indicate that the Redmi K60 might be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch flat OLED panel with a 2K resolution. Rumours suggest that this smartphone could rival the OnePlus Ace 2 and Realme GT Neo 5. These two handsets are also expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Redmi K60 specifications (rumoured)

According to the alleged details spotted by tipster No name (@chunvn8888), the Redmi K60 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. It may get a 6.67-inch flat OLED panel with a 2K resolution. It is expected to also feature an optical fingerprint sensor.

This Redmi smartphone may sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel main camera. The setup is said to include 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It is expected to also sport a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The Redmi K60 is said to house a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

OnePlus Ace 2 specifications (rumoured)

The OnePlus Ace 2 could feature a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It is also likely to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with 16GB of RAM. This OnePlus smartphone may feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel IMX890 main sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

This smartphone may also feature a 16-megapixel front camera. The OnePlus Ace 2 is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It is said to include an optical fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications (rumoured)

This Realme smartphone is said to also boast a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It is said to feature a flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. The Realme GT Neo 5 could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
