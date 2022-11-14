Technology News
Line Messaging Launches ‘Game Dosi’ Web3 Platform in Japan, Here’s What Its About

The Line Messaging's platform, Game Dosi's aim is to accelerate the Web3 gaming culture among players, as well as developers.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 November 2022 15:39 IST
Line Messaging Launches 'Game Dosi' Web3 Platform in Japan, Here's What Its About

Photo Credit: Website/ Game Dosi

A teaser site for Game Dosi has been launched that invites users to “Experience the Revolution”

The Line mobile messaging service has decided to roll out a Web3 platform in Japan. Named ‘Game Dosi', this blockchain gaming platform will allow Web3 game firms to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and provide an easy-to-use development kit tool. The aim of Game Dosi is to accelerate the Web3 gaming culture among players, as well as developers. Japan has been investing heavily in Web3 to establish itself as a pioneer in adopting this technology.

As part of its service offerings, Game Dosi will provide legal support and risk management solutions via Line's support team. Consultations to optimise game-centric token economics will also be provided via the platform, Line said in a blog post.

“With the slogan ‘Gamer First, Web3 Next,' Game Dosi is a Web3, blockchain-based gaming platform that aims to provide fun and engaging games that users can enjoy without worrying about understanding the details of decentralised or crypto technology,” the post noted. “In addition, Game Dosi provides solutions to enable game developers to conveniently create their own blockchain-based Web3 games and build communities.”

A teaser site for Game Dosi has been launched that invites users to “Experience the Revolution” in the backdrop of colourful, moving graphics.

A recent Chainalysis report highlighted that in the second quarter of 2022, 58 percent of web traffic from Asian nations to crypto services was NFT-related. Another 21 percent traffic was related to play-to-earn blockchain games.

As per Statista, Japan's revenue contribution to the global video gaming segment is projected to reach $52.43 billion (roughly Rs. 4,25,700 crore) by 2027.

Hence Japan's interest in the Web3 gaming industry does not come across as a surprise, given that its prime minister, Fumio Kashida, has been on a hunt to find ‘new capitalism' solutions to boost the country's economy and Web3 tools have emerged as national favourites.

Last week, NTT Docomo that is touted as Japan's largest telecom company teamed-up with IT major Accenture to fund the country's Web3 exploration with $4 billion (roughly Rs. 39,100 crore).

“Web3 has the potential to form a new digital economy with a greater social impact than conventional economies, providing clearly defined benefits and secure environments for success,” a press statement from both the companies had claimed at the time.

