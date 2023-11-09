Redmi K70E could be inching towards its launch as the key specifications of the handset have surfaced online. It is tipped to feature an OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC. It is expected to debut alongside the vanilla Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro. The Redmi K70E could succeed the Redmi K60E that was unveiled in December last year. The Redmi K70 series could debut in global markets outside China as the Poco F6 series.

Tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) has leaked the key specifications of the Redmi K70E on X (formerly Twitter). As per the leak, the handset will have an OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC and could pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W charging. Since there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of Redmi K70E, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The Redmi K70 series with Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro, and Redmi K70E is speculated to go official in China in December. The vanilla Redmi K70 is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Pro model could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The lineup is rumoured to launch in other global markets including India with Poco F6 marketing names.

Redmi K60E was launched in December last year alongside the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. It is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in China.

The Redmi K60E has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It has a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup with OIS support and houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

