Redmi is holding a launch event in China on August 3 alongside MediaTek and Pixelworks, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed on Wednesday. The Chinese smartphone brand is likely to take the wraps off its Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone at the event. Ahead of any official announcement, the latest Redmi K series smartphone has surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking site with model number 23078RKD5C. The Redmi K60 Ultra is shown to run on an MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, paired with 16GB RAM. The listing suggests Android 13 operating system on the handset. The Redmi K60 Ultra is speculated to debut as a successor to the Redmi K50 Ultra.

The Redmi launch event is set to take place in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST) on Thursday, August 3, as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. MediaTek and Pixelworks are confirmed to be part of the event. Exact details about what Redmi is unveiling at the event are yet to be officially revealed, but Redmi K60 Ultra, which is said to include a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and Pixelworks display chip is expected to be launched at the event.

Separately, a Redmi handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number 23078RKD5C. The listing, believed to be that of the Redmi K60 Ultra, suggests that it may run Android 13. It shows 1,724 points in single-core testing and 4,859 points in multi-core testing.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset codenamed "corot" will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.35GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 3.00GHz and four cores capped at 2.00GHz. These CPU speeds appear to be associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. As per the listing, the handset could get 15.01GB of RAM, this could be translated to 16GB on paper. The listing is dated August 1.

Schematics of the Redmi K60 Ultra had leaked online earlier in May. It is tipped to come with thin bezels, a rectangular-shaped camera module at the rear, and a hole punch cutout on the display. It appeared on the IMEI database with model number 23078RKD5C. It is expected to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a metal frame and could support 100W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.