Technology News
loading

FTX Under Criminal Investigation in the Bahamas Following Bankruptcy Declaration

The US DOJ and the SEC are also investigating the collapse of the crypto exchange.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 November 2022 14:39 IST
FTX Under Criminal Investigation in the Bahamas Following Bankruptcy Declaration

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mariia Shalabaieva

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday and announced the resignation of Sam Bankman-Fried

Highlights
  • The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed the investigation into FTX
  • FTX moved its headquarters last September
  • The Bahamas has openly welcomed crypto businesses since 2020

FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US on Friday, is now under investigation in its headquarters in the Bahamas. In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed the investigation into FTX. That said, it's not clear which particular aspect of the swift collapse of FTX authorities are investigating. FTX moved its headquarters to The Bahamas last year, with Sam Bankman-Fried hailing it at the time as "one of the few places to set up a comprehensive framework for crypto."

"In light of the collapse of FTX globally and the provisional liquidations of FTX Digital Markets Ltd., a team of financial investigators from the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch are working closely with the Bahamas Securities Commission to investigate if any criminal misconduct occurred," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a release posted to Twitter Sunday.

The statement shared on the Securities Commission of The Bahamas' Twitter page stated, "The Commission wishes to advise that it has not directed, authorised or suggested to FTX Digital Markets, Ltd. the prioritization of withdrawals for Bahamian clients."

FTX Digital Markets is a subsidiary of FTX Trading and is licensed and regulated in the Bahamas.

FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is also facing an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) into its mismanagement of customer funds and relationships with FTX.US and Alameda Research.

This weekend, there has been increased speculation on the whereabouts of now-former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who told Reuters on Saturday he was in the Bahamas. A subsequent report via CoinTelegraph said he and two former FTX associates were “under supervision” by Bahamian authorities.

The Bahamas has welcomed crypto businesses, and in 2020 became one of the first countries to release its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital, government-controlled version of its native dollar.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, FTX, Bahamas, Sam Bankman-Fried
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Aquaman Paved the Way for Namor’s Introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Director Ryan Coogler Says
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

FTX Under Criminal Investigation in the Bahamas Following Bankruptcy Declaration
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16 Beta With 5G Support for Jio, Airtel in India Rolling Out to Users
  2. Monica, O My Darling Review: Netflix Movie Is Overstuffed and Undercooked
  3. This Russian Software Disguised as American Was Found in US Army, CDC Apps
  4. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Review: All About That Display
  5. Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Reportedly on Track, Capabilities Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's SpaceX Buys Advertising Package for Starlink on Twitter
  2. Reliance Jio to Provide Complete 5G Coverage for Kolkata by June 2023
  3. India Smartphone Shipment Declined by 10 Percent in July-September Quarter: IDC
  4. OnePlus Pad Said to Be in the Works Again, Company's First Tablet Tipped to Launch Next Year
  5. Asus Android 13 Global Rollout Plan Revealed, Zenfone 9 to Get Update First
  6. Pushwoosh Russian Software Disguised as American Discovered in US Army, CDC Apps
  7. CryptoCom CEO Tries to Reassure Investors; Says Balance Sheet Strong, Exchange Not in Trouble
  8. Global Crypto Meltdown: India Dodges Bullet Due to Cautious RBI, Government Policies
  9. WhatsApp Testing Companion Mode on Android; Do Not Disturb, Tablet Client in the Works: Reports
  10. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Announces Launch of Industry Recovery Fund
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.