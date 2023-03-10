Technology News
  Redmi K60 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 100W Fast Charging

Redmi K60 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 100W Fast Charging

Redmi K60 Ultra could be the fourth flagship in the lineup.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2023 12:47 IST
Redmi K60 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 100W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi K60 Ultra will sit above the Redmi K60 Pro in the lineup

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 Ultra could launch in Q3 2023
  • The phone might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  • Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about the launch at the moment

Redmi K60 Ultra might launch soon in China, suggests a new leak. The Redmi K60 series currently includes three handsets, which include the Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60 5G, and Redmi K60e. The upcoming Redmi flagship phone is said to launch in the third quarter of 2023 in the form of the Redmi K60 Ultra. Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about the same. However, a new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some key specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the Redmi K60 Ultra will have a 1.5K resolution display. In addition to this, the phone will feature a Dimensity 9200 SoC, which is the current MediaTek flagship chipset. The tipster also revealed that the phone will feature a metal frame and offer support for 100W fast charging.

While there could be another Redmi flagship in the works, we suspect that either the moniker is wrong or the specifications could be different. This is because the Redmi K60 Pro has better specifications than the rumoured K60 Ultra. Typically, an ‘Ultra' phone has better specifications than its ‘Pro' counterpart.

The Redmi K60 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is slightly more powerful than the Dimensity 9200 SoC. It also comes with a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has support for 120W fast charging out-of-the-box.

Clearly, the Redmi K60 Pro has better specifications than the supposed Ultra model, which could launch in the third quarter of 2023. Therefore, it is possible that either the moniker is wrong or the leaked Redmi K60 Ultra specifications are not legitimate.

We are still a few months away from the rumoured launch timeline. Xiaomi, too, has not confirmed any details about the launch of the Redmi K60 Ultra. Therefore, we advise taking the leaked details with a pinch of salt.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi K60 Ultra, Redmi K60 Ultra Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Redmi K60 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 100W Fast Charging
