Redmi K60 Ultra might launch soon in China, suggests a new leak. The Redmi K60 series currently includes three handsets, which include the Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60 5G, and Redmi K60e. The upcoming Redmi flagship phone is said to launch in the third quarter of 2023 in the form of the Redmi K60 Ultra. Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about the same. However, a new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some key specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the Redmi K60 Ultra will have a 1.5K resolution display. In addition to this, the phone will feature a Dimensity 9200 SoC, which is the current MediaTek flagship chipset. The tipster also revealed that the phone will feature a metal frame and offer support for 100W fast charging.

While there could be another Redmi flagship in the works, we suspect that either the moniker is wrong or the specifications could be different. This is because the Redmi K60 Pro has better specifications than the rumoured K60 Ultra. Typically, an ‘Ultra' phone has better specifications than its ‘Pro' counterpart.

The Redmi K60 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is slightly more powerful than the Dimensity 9200 SoC. It also comes with a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has support for 120W fast charging out-of-the-box.

Clearly, the Redmi K60 Pro has better specifications than the supposed Ultra model, which could launch in the third quarter of 2023. Therefore, it is possible that either the moniker is wrong or the leaked Redmi K60 Ultra specifications are not legitimate.

We are still a few months away from the rumoured launch timeline. Xiaomi, too, has not confirmed any details about the launch of the Redmi K60 Ultra. Therefore, we advise taking the leaked details with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.