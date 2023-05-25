Xiaomi Civi 3 was launched in China on Thursday. Succeeding the Xiaomi Civi 2, which was released in September last year, the new Xiaomi Civi model sports a notable dual front camera system that also reflects in the design of the smartphone. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit with 67W wired fast charging support. The phone also supports Bluetooth v5.3 and 5G connectivity among others and it is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Xiaomi Civi 3 price, availability

The latest Xiaomi Civi 3 is available for purchase in three storage variants. The base 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300), while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are marked at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) and CNY 2999 (roughly Rs. 35,200), respectively. Pre-orders for the phone are currently open in China.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is offered in four colour options - Adventure Gold, Coconut Grey, Mint Green, and Rose Purple.

Xiaomi Civi 3 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display, the Xiaomi Civi 3 comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The display is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The newly-launched Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC paired with Mali-G610 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Civi 3 boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Xiaomi Civi 3 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The phone comes with a dual front camera unit. It includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a secondary 32-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

The triple rear camera unit on the Xiaomi Civi 3 is placed inside a slightly raised circular module in the upper left corner of the back panel with the LED flash unit right beneath it. The dual rear camera system is placed on the two ends of a centre-aligned horizontally elliptical cutout at the top of the display.

Xiaomi's Civi 3 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port and for security, has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also supports 5G, 4G, dual-SIM card slot, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS connectivity. Weighing 173.5 grams, the model measures 158.75mm x 71.7mm x 7.56mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.