Xiaomi Civi 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is available in three storage variants - 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 May 2023 16:35 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 3 is offered in Adventure Gold, Coconut Grey, Mint Green, and Rose Purple colourways

Highlights
  • Xiaomi CivI 3 sports a Full HD+ 6.55-inch OLED display
  • The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
  • It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor

Xiaomi Civi 3 was launched in China on Thursday. Succeeding the Xiaomi Civi 2, which was released in September last year, the new Xiaomi Civi model sports a notable dual front camera system that also reflects in the design of the smartphone. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit with 67W wired fast charging support. The phone also supports Bluetooth v5.3 and 5G connectivity among others and it is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Xiaomi Civi 3 price, availability

The latest Xiaomi Civi 3 is available for purchase in three storage variants. The base 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300), while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are marked at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) and CNY 2999 (roughly Rs. 35,200), respectively. Pre-orders for the phone are currently open in China.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is offered in four colour options - Adventure Gold, Coconut Grey, Mint Green, and Rose Purple. 

Xiaomi Civi 3 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display, the Xiaomi Civi 3 comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The display is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The newly-launched Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC paired with Mali-G610 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Civi 3 boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Xiaomi Civi 3 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The phone comes with a dual front camera unit. It includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a secondary 32-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

The triple rear camera unit on the Xiaomi Civi 3 is placed inside a slightly raised circular module in the upper left corner of the back panel with the LED flash unit right beneath it. The dual rear camera system is placed on the two ends of a centre-aligned horizontally elliptical cutout at the top of the display.

Xiaomi's Civi 3 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port and for security, has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also supports 5G, 4G, dual-SIM card slot, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS connectivity. Weighing 173.5 grams, the model measures 158.75mm x 71.7mm x 7.56mm in size.

Xiaomi Civi 3

Xiaomi Civi 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
