Redmi K60 Ultra has reportedly been spotted on the 3C Certification site, revealing the expected charging capacity of the handset. The phone is listed on the 3C certifications website with model number 23078RKD5C. It is speculated to support 5G network connectivity. The smartphone is likely to join the last year's Redmi K60 series lineup soon. However, the company is yet to share any details on the purported smartphone. Redmi K60 Ultra could succeed the Redmi K50 Ultra launched in China in August last year.

According to a report by MyFixGuide, a new Redmi smartphone recently visited the China 3C certifications website with the model number 23078RKD5C. The phone is expected to be Redmi K60 Ultra, which will join last year's Redmi K60 series. Though the company hasn't revealed any details on the same, the 3C Certification website listing suggests an imminent launch in China. The listing also revealed the charging capacity of the phone which could be 120W. Additionally, it also revealed that the handset will support 5G connectivity.

Recently, the design renders of the Redmi K60 Ultra were tipped, revealing some more details of the phone. The leaked images suggested that the phone will ship with thin bezels, a rectangular-shaped rear camera module housing three sensors, and an LED flash unit. The phone will reportedly have a hole punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. It is also said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

The smartphone was also spotted on the IMEI database with model number 23078RKD5C.

The Redmi K60 Ultra is expected to succeed the Redmi K50 Ultra launched last year in August. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPPDR5 RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a triple rear camera setup, led by 108-megapixel primary camera. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.