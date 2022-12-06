Redmi is reportedly planning to launch a new entry level phone in its C series after Redmi 9C and Redmi 10C. A new Redmi phone with model number 2212ARNC4L has reportedly been spotted in the IMEI database with the moniker Redmi 12C. The handset has also been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Hence, the device is speculated to be launched soon in the global market. The device is also tipped to arrive with a 6.7-inch HD+ display.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the Redmi 12C was listed on the IMEI database with the model number 2212ARNC4L. It reportedly carried the moniker Redmi 12C. Further, the phone was also reportedly listed on the FCC certification website, but did not reveal any details.

Meanwhile, a MIIT certification listing of the phone has hinted at some of the specifications of the Redmi 12C, as per the report. The Redmi smartphone is tipped to arrive with a 6.7-inch HD + resolution IPS LCD panel and is said to be offered in 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM as well as 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options.

Additionally, the design of the Redmi 12C was reportedly leaked via the TENAA database. The handset is tipped to have a drop-notch panel on the front, a triple camera setup on the back, a fingerprint reader, and an LED flash. The smartphone could be launched globally, and in Indian, as well as Chinese markets.

Moreover, the listing also reportedly suggested the last internal MIUI builds of Redmi 12C that are V13.0.1.0.SCVCNXM, V13.0.0.19.SCVEUXM, V13.0.0.13.SCVINXM, V13.0.0.10.SCVMIXM. This suggests that the phone will be launched with Android 12-based MIUI 13 installed out of the box.

Recently, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G variant has also appeared on the IMEI database indicating an imminent launch in global markets. It will reportedly come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The alleged listing of Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G reveals the codename, sweet_k6a_global. The handset is tipped to offer specifications similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro except some design changes and camera upgrades.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC along with an Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

