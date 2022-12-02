Redmi K60E has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at the upcoming launch of the handset. Xiaomi is expected to unveil its new Redmi K-series flagship lineup soon. Though the exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, the rumoured specifications and features of the new handsets have already surfaced online. The Redmi K60 series, which was said to comprise two models: the Redmi K60 and the Redmi K60 Pro, could be accompanies by a third Redmi K60E model.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a Redmi handset with the model name "Xiaomi 22127RK46C" was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. The purported Redmi K60E smartphone is listed to feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood.

The listing suggests that the Redmi K60E has scored 961 in the single-core round and 3123 points in the multi-core segment despite running on Android 12 OS and not Android 13. The chipset has a clock speed of 3.19GHz, as per the entry on Geekbench.

In addition to this, the listing also shows that the purported Redmi K60E will feature 12GB of RAM. The motherboard section includes the name ‘Alioth' which means the handset is likely to be powered by the older Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The Redmi K60E was previously tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, unlike the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro, which are said to feature flagship Snapdragon chipsets.

Recently, the Redmi K60 specifications were tipped ahead of the launch of the handset. It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch display with a 2K resolution. For optics, it is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel main camera sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset will be equipped by a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and 30W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.