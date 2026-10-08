Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is now live, and there are quite a few smartphone deals to look at if you have a budget of under Rs. 30,000. Phones from brands such as iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi and Motorola are available at lower prices during the sale, with some getting additional discounts through bank offers, coupons, cashback and EMI deals. If you are planning to upgrade without stretching your budget too much, here are some of the better smartphone deals currently available on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 30,000

SBI Debit and Credit Card users can get a 10 percent instant discount during the sale. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback, while Amazon Pay Later users can get 10 percent cashback on eligible EMIs. These offers bring the effective prices of several smartphones below their listed rates, with some models also getting additional coupon or bank discounts.

The iQOO Z11xa 5G is one of the more heavily discounted options, with its price dropping to Rs. 24,999 from an MRP of Rs. 40,999. The deal includes applicable bank and coupon offers. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is available at Rs. 26,999, down from Rs. 33,999, with the effective price including the applicable credit card EMI offer.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is available for Rs. 26,999 during the sale, compared with its listed price of Rs. 46,999. At Rs. 27,999, the Redmi Note 17 5G is slightly more expensive, although buyers can apply an additional Rs. 1,000 coupon shown on the listing, subject to the applicable terms.

At the higher end of this Rs. 30,000 budget, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is can be bought for Rs. 28,749, inclusive of bank offers, down from its Rs. 37,999 MRP.

List of Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 37,999 Rs. 28,749 Buy Now Redmi Note 17 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 39,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy M47 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 46,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 33,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now iQOO Z11xa 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 40,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.