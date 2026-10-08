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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs 30,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale has brought down the prices of several smartphones from iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi and Motorola.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 17:37 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs 30,000

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (pictured) can be bought for as low as Rs. 28,749

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Highlights
  • Amazon has discounted several smartphones below Rs. 30,000
  • The e-commerce site is offering cashback on eligible payment options
  • Buyers can get additional bank and coupon offers
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is now live, and there are quite a few smartphone deals to look at if you have a budget of under Rs. 30,000. Phones from brands such as iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi and Motorola are available at lower prices during the sale, with some getting additional discounts through bank offers, coupons, cashback and EMI deals. If you are planning to upgrade without stretching your budget too much, here are some of the better smartphone deals currently available on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 30,000

SBI Debit and Credit Card users can get a 10 percent instant discount during the sale. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback, while Amazon Pay Later users can get 10 percent cashback on eligible EMIs. These offers bring the effective prices of several smartphones below their listed rates, with some models also getting additional coupon or bank discounts.

The iQOO Z11xa 5G is one of the more heavily discounted options, with its price dropping to Rs. 24,999 from an MRP of Rs. 40,999. The deal includes applicable bank and coupon offers. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is available at Rs. 26,999, down from Rs. 33,999, with the effective price including the applicable credit card EMI offer.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is available for Rs. 26,999 during the sale, compared with its listed price of Rs. 46,999. At Rs. 27,999, the Redmi Note 17 5G is slightly more expensive, although buyers can apply an additional Rs. 1,000 coupon shown on the listing, subject to the applicable terms.

At the higher end of this Rs. 30,000 budget, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is can be bought for Rs. 28,749, inclusive of bank offers, down from its Rs. 37,999 MRP.

List of Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 37,999 Rs. 28,749 Buy Now
Redmi Note 17 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 39,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 46,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 33,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11xa 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 40,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
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iQOO Z11xa

iQOO Z11xa

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,344 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Redmi Note 17 5G

Redmi Note 17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and punchy OLED display
  • IP65-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy, two-handed design
  • Software interface stutters randomly
  • Plenty of presintalled apps and games
  • Poor GPU performance
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Single 128GB storage variant
  • Hybrid SIM card tray for SD card expansion
  • Maximum 1080p 30 fps video recording
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 5G review
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Stereo speakers sound great
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Good primary camera
  • Charges up quickly
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Moto AI experience needs polish
  • Sluggish camera app needs work
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, iQOO Z11xa 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Redmi Note 17 5G, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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