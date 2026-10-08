Amazon's Great Indian Festival has begun well ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, giving shoppers a chance to buy and stock up on gadgets, gizmos, and appliances in advance. As the season of gifting nears, Amazon is offering some interesting deals on devices from Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi. With rising memory prices reshaping India's smartphone landscape and pushing phones into new segments, the sale season is a great time to buy upgrades and gifts for friends and family.

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi offers a wide range of smartphones, from basic budget devices to ultra-premium flagships that go well beyond the Rs. 1,00,000 price barrier. Amazon has some interesting deals for buyers looking to purchase the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Redmi Turbo 5.

As per Amazon, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is now available at Rs. 1,21,999, including bank offers (up to Rs. 7,000) and cashback offers (up to Rs. 3,899). The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a high-end imaging system equipped with three rear-facing cameras. The phone is built from the ground up for photography and video capture using its unique 1-inch type LOFIC sensor. The phone offers meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a better vapour chamber cooling system to maintain performance under stress, and a 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery.

The Redmi Turbo 5 is also available at an effective price of Rs. 35,999. This includes a Rs. 2,000 coupon offer, cashback of up to Rs. 1,229, and a bank offer of up to Rs. 1,250. The Redmi Turbo 5 is tuned for gaming but also meets casual users' needs with its minimalist design, impressive performance, and a high-capacity 7,450mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Phones

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Xiaomi 17 Ultra Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 1,21,999 Buy Now Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now Redmi 17 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now Redmi 15C Prime Edition Rs. 29,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now

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