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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Phones

Buyers can purchase the Redmi Turbo 5 and other Xiaomi smartphones at big discounts

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 15:14 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Phones

The Redmi Turbo 5 is available with attractive discounts, bringing down its effective price

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Highlights
  • The Great Indian Festival has big deals on various gadgets and appliances
  • Amazon has good deals on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Redmi Turbo 5
  • Other budget and mid-range smartphones that have also received discounts
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival has begun well ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, giving shoppers a chance to buy and stock up on gadgets, gizmos, and appliances in advance. As the season of gifting nears, Amazon is offering some interesting deals on devices from Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi. With rising memory prices reshaping India's smartphone landscape and pushing phones into new segments, the sale season is a great time to buy upgrades and gifts for friends and family.

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi offers a wide range of smartphones, from basic budget devices to ultra-premium flagships that go well beyond the Rs. 1,00,000 price barrier. Amazon has some interesting deals for buyers looking to purchase the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Redmi Turbo 5.

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As per Amazon, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is now available at Rs. 1,21,999, including bank offers (up to Rs. 7,000) and cashback offers (up to Rs. 3,899). The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a high-end imaging system equipped with three rear-facing cameras. The phone is built from the ground up for photography and video capture using its unique 1-inch type LOFIC sensor. The phone offers meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a better vapour chamber cooling system to maintain performance under stress, and a 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery.

The Redmi Turbo 5 is also available at an effective price of Rs. 35,999. This includes a Rs. 2,000 coupon offer, cashback of up to Rs. 1,229, and a bank offer of up to Rs. 1,250. The Redmi Turbo 5 is tuned for gaming but also meets casual users' needs with its minimalist design, impressive performance, and a high-capacity 7,450mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Phones

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 1,21,999 Buy Now
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now
Redmi 17 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
Redmi 15C Prime Edition Rs. 29,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
 
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Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display for browsing and binge-watching
  • Appealing design
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Bloatware and system ads
Read detailed Redmi 15C 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, Smartphones, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 15C
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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