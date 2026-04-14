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  • Redmi R70 5G, Redmi R70m 5G Launched With Unisoc T8300 SoC, Up to 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Features

Redmi R70 5G, Redmi R70m 5G Launched With Unisoc T8300 SoC, Up to 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Features

The key difference lies in battery and memory, with the R70m offering a larger 6,300mAh battery and higher RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 14 April 2026 16:22 IST
Redmi R70 5G, Redmi R70m 5G Launched With Unisoc T8300 SoC, Up to 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi R70 5G and R70m 5G come in black, blue, purple and white shades

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Highlights
  • Redmi R70m 5G offers larger 6300mAh battery upgrade
  • Redmi R70 5G series runs HyperOS 3 out of the box
  • Redmi R70 5G series offers 13-megapixel rear camera
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Xiaomi has silently listed the Redmi R70 5G and Redmi R70m 5G on its official website in China, revealing their full specifications and pricing. Both smartphones share several core features, including a large 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a Unisoc T8300 chipset, and dual-SIM 5G support. They also offer similar camera setups and designs. The key differences lie in battery capacity and memory configurations, with the Redmi R70m 5G offering a larger battery and higher RAM options.

Redmi R70 5G, Redmi R70m 5G Price, Colour Options

The Redmi R70 5G starts in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 21,900) for the base 4GB + 128GB option. It is also available in 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Meanwhile, the Redmi R70m 5G begins at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Other options include 6GB + 256GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

Both models are offered in Cold Mist Blue, Feather Mist Purple, Feather Mist White, and Star Rock Black (translated from Chinese) colour options and are currently available for purchase via the Xiaomi China website.

Redmi R70 5G, Redmi R70m 5G Features, Specifications

The Redmi R70 5G and Redmi R70m 5G feature a 6.9-inch HD (720×1600 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. It offers up to 800 nits of brightness, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, DC dimming, and Wet Hand Touch 2.0 support.

Both smartphones are powered by the Unisoc T8300 chipset, built on a 6nm process, paired with a Mali G57 GPU. They come with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The devices run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

For optics, both Redmi R70 5G and Redmi R70m 5G models include a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G network support, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and USB Type-C. Each phone is equipped with an accelerometer, an electronic compass, a virtual light sensor, and a virtual proximity sensor.

The Redmi R70 5G and Redmi R70m 5G pack 6,000mAh and 6,300mAh batteries, respectively, and both support 15W fast charging along with 7.5W wired reverse charging. Both handsets measure 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15mm and weigh 210g.

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Further reading: Redmi R70 5G, Redmi R70m 5G, Redmi R70 5G Price, Redmi R70m 5G Price, Redmi R70 5G Launch, Redmi R70m 5G Launch, Redmi R70 5G Features, Redmi R70m 5G Features, Redmi R70 5G Series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi K90 Max Chipset, Gaming Features and Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch
Redmi R70 5G, Redmi R70m 5G Launched With Unisoc T8300 SoC, Up to 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Features
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