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Redmi K90 Max Chipset, Gaming Features and Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch

Redmi claims K90 Max's dual-chip architecture improves gaming performance by enabling features like frame interpolation, resolution scaling, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2026 15:37 IST
Redmi K90 Max Chipset, Gaming Features and Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

The handset is confirmed to feature an active cooling fan system

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Highlights
  • The K90 Max will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
  • Internal testing sustained 144fps for four hours in Honor of Kings
  • It supports 100W wired fast charging, 22.5W reverse wired charging
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Redmi has begun revealing more details about its upcoming handset in China, the Redmi K90 Max. With its launch set for April 21, the Xiaomi sub-brand has shared information about the phone's processor, along with its gaming capabilities. It is confirmed to be powered by a flagship Dimensity processor from MediaTek. The Redmi K90 Max will also feature a dedicated chip for handling graphics-intensive tasks, enabling 165fps support in gaming.

Redmi K90 Max Chipset, Gaming Features

In a Weibo post, Redmi confirmed that the upcoming Redmi K90 Max will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handset will be paired with a dedicated D2 graphics chip. The company claims this dual-chip architecture is designed to improve gaming performance by enabling features such as 165Hz gameplay via frame interpolation, resolution scaling, and real-time image enhancement.

Redmi highlighted its collaboration with the multiplayer online battle arena Honor of Kings. The K90 Max is teased to be equipped with a customised e-sports zoned touch system, which is claimed to optimise touch input for multi-finger operations and faster response times. Redmi said that the movement wheel area will have higher sampling rates for smoother in-game navigation.

In internal testing, the brand claims the K90 Max was able to sustain 144fps gameplay for four hours at ultra-high graphics settings in Honor of Kings, while keeping temperatures below 37 degrees Celsius.

On the display front, the Redmi K90 Max will support Green Mountain Eye Protection 3.0 (translated from Chinese) along with DC Dimming for flicker-free usage. It will also include a dedicated gaming eye protection mode that filters blue light more precisely. Additional features include Circularly Polarised Light 2.0 (translated from Chinese), 1 nit low brightness support, and game-specific colour adjustments.

In a separate post, Redmi confirmed that the K90 Max will pack an 8,550mAh battery, which is claimed to be one of the largest in its segment. It will support 100W wired fast charging, along with 22.5W reverse wired charging, 100W PPS support, and bypass charging.

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Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K90 Max, redmi k90 max launch, Redmi K90 Max Features, Redmi K90 Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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