Samsung Galaxy A05s renders have surfaced online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the handset. The fresh CAD (computer-aided design) renders, which are based on initial rumours, show that Samsung's next entry-level handset will retain the company's Infinity-V Display design and sport a triple camera unit at the back. The Galaxy A05s is speculated to sport a 6.6-inch display. It might debut as the successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy A04s. It runs on an Exynos 850 SoC and has three rear cameras.

The CAD renders of Samsung Galaxy A05s, leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and MySmartPrice, suggest a waterdrop-style display notch design to house the single selfie shooter. Samsung calls this screen the Infinity-V notch display. The device is seen featuring a vertically aligned triple rear camera unit accompanied by an LED flash. The power button and the volume keys appear to be arranged on the right spine of the smartphone. The power button could double up as a fingerprint sensor. The rear panel seems to have a textured finish.

As per the leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy A05s will have a 6.6-inch display. It is said to come with a 3.5mm audio jack, a speaker grille, and a charging port at the bottom side. It could measure around 167.9 x 77.7 x 8.8mm. The handset reportedly appeared on the FCC certification site with a 4,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging support.

Samsung has not yet provided any confirmation on the existence of the Galaxy A05s. However, it is expected to debut as a successor to Galaxy A04s. The latter went official in October last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The Galaxy A04s features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended to up to 8GB with the Samsung RAM Plus feature.

Last year's Galaxy A04s handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Further, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.