Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders, Colour Options Leak; Suggests Similar Design as Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy A06 appears to sport a Key Island which holds the volume rocker and power button.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 August 2024 11:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders, Colour Options Leak; Suggests Similar Design as Predecessor

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A05 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 14
  • The Samsung Galaxy A06 may come with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to launch as a successor to the Galaxy A05. The phone has been part of several rumours over the past few weeks. Its price range as well as some key specifications have been tipped. The design of the handset has also been leaked recently. A tipster has now leaked more design renders of the Galaxy A06, that show similarities with earlier leaks. The latest renders also suggest two colour options for the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The design renders leaked by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X, the Samsung Galaxy A06 appears with a dual rear camera system alongside an LED flash unit. Two separate, circular camera units are arranged vertically in the top left corner of the rear panel. The panel appears with a vertical pinstriped finish, similar to the preceding Galaxy A05.

samsung galaxy a06 x evblass inline 1 galaxy a06

Leaked Samsung Galaxy A06 design renders
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

 

The front panel of the Samsung Galaxy A06, as seen in the leaked renders, has a flat display with slim bezels, and a relatively thicker chin. A centred water-drop notch at the top is expected to hold the front camera sensor. The power button and volume rocker appear to be housed on the Key Island (a Samsung design trait) on the right edge. This is similar to the one seen on the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. The leaked Galaxy A06 renders appear in black and silver colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Features, Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM., according to an earlier report. It will likely sport a 6.7-inch LCD screen and ship with Android 14-based UI. The handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

An older report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A06 could be priced around or below EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A06, Samsung Galaxy A06 Design, Samsung Galaxy A06 Features, Samsung Galaxy A06 Price, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A05
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Live Updates: Best Offers on Day 1

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders, Colour Options Leak; Suggests Similar Design as Predecessor
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. iQoo Z9s 5G Series Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Flipkart Flagship Sale Start on August 6; Deals on iPhone 15, More
  4. Apple Could Bump Up the Battery Capacities of iPhone 16 Pro Models
  5. Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  6. Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Display, Dual Cameras Launched
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Live Updates: Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Hints At Its Availability in 2 Sizes With Slimmer Bezels
  2. Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Inner Display, 4,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders, Colour Options Leak; Suggests Similar Design as Predecessor
  4. Flipkart Flagship Sale to Start on August 6 With Discounts on iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, More
  5. Apple Intelligence-Powered Writing Tool Might Outperform Similar AI Tools by Samsung’s Galaxy AI
  6. Boat Airdopes ProGear Open-Ear Earphones With Up to 100 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Get Improved NPU Performance for AI Tasks
  9. Google Reportedly Stops Generating Fat APKs, Making Sideloading Android Apps More Tedious
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Reportedly Get Bigger Batteries Compared to iPhone 15 Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »