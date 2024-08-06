Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to launch as a successor to the Galaxy A05. The phone has been part of several rumours over the past few weeks. Its price range as well as some key specifications have been tipped. The design of the handset has also been leaked recently. A tipster has now leaked more design renders of the Galaxy A06, that show similarities with earlier leaks. The latest renders also suggest two colour options for the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The design renders leaked by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X, the Samsung Galaxy A06 appears with a dual rear camera system alongside an LED flash unit. Two separate, circular camera units are arranged vertically in the top left corner of the rear panel. The panel appears with a vertical pinstriped finish, similar to the preceding Galaxy A05.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy A06 design renders

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

The front panel of the Samsung Galaxy A06, as seen in the leaked renders, has a flat display with slim bezels, and a relatively thicker chin. A centred water-drop notch at the top is expected to hold the front camera sensor. The power button and volume rocker appear to be housed on the Key Island (a Samsung design trait) on the right edge. This is similar to the one seen on the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. The leaked Galaxy A06 renders appear in black and silver colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Features, Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM., according to an earlier report. It will likely sport a 6.7-inch LCD screen and ship with Android 14-based UI. The handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

An older report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A06 could be priced around or below EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200).