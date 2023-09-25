Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with a periscope camera soon in the global market. The company has announced X (formerly known as Twitter. It has also teased the possible rear design of the handset, hinting at a triple rear camera setup housed in a large circular island. However, it hasn't revealed any details of the upcoming device or further details. But reports suggest that the smartphone in question could be the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is said to join the Realme GT 5.

Realme recently shared a teaser poster of an upcoming smartphone with a periscope zoom camera on X (formerly known as Twitter). The company hinted that the handset could feature a camera with enhanced optical zoom capabilities as it reads, "Not only max can zoom". While the name of the device is yet to be announced, the teaser poster suggests a triple rear camera setup housed in two different camera rings and a rectangular unit - all sitting inside a large circular camera island.

The teased smartphone is speculated to be Realme GT 5 Pro, which will likely go official soon. A previous report has tipped that handset could ship with an unspecified Sony IMX9 1/1.4x primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Realme GT 5 Pro has been in rumour mills for a while, revealing some key specifications. It was recently leaked to sport a curved display with a resolution of 2K. The smartphone is said to come equipped with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. It could pack 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The phone will join Realme GT 5, which was launched in China in a few months back. The phone packs up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. It has been launched in charging variants - one with a 4,600mAh battery and 240W wired fast charging support and another with 5,240mAh battery and 150W fast charging support. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) display.

