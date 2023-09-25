Technology News

Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera

Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the upcoming smartphone; however, the teased handset is speculated to be a new Realme SuperZoom phone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 September 2023 13:31 IST
Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera

Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme GT 5 Pro will join Realme GT 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme teased triple rear camera setup on the upcoming handset
  • The camera sensors will be housed on a large circular camera island
  • Realme released the teaser poster via Twitter
Advertisement

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with a periscope camera soon in the global market. The company has announced X (formerly known as Twitter. It has also teased the possible rear design of the handset, hinting at a triple rear camera setup housed in a large circular island. However, it hasn't revealed any details of the upcoming device or further details. But reports suggest that the smartphone in question could be the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is said to join the Realme GT 5.

Realme recently shared a teaser poster of an upcoming smartphone with a periscope zoom camera on X (formerly known as Twitter). The company hinted that the handset could feature a camera with enhanced optical zoom capabilities as it reads, "Not only max can zoom". While the name of the device is yet to be announced, the teaser poster suggests a triple rear camera setup housed in two different camera rings and a rectangular unit - all sitting inside a large circular camera island.

The teased smartphone is speculated to be Realme GT 5 Pro, which will likely go official soon. A previous report has tipped that handset could ship with an unspecified Sony IMX9 1/1.4x primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Realme GT 5 Pro has been in rumour mills for a while, revealing some key specifications. It was recently leaked to sport a curved display with a resolution of 2K. The smartphone is said to come equipped with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. It could pack 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The phone will join Realme GT 5, which was launched in China in a few months back. The phone packs up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. It has been launched in charging variants - one with a 4,600mAh battery and 240W wired fast charging support and another with 5,240mAh battery and 150W fast charging support. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) display. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 5

Realme GT 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5240mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1240x2722 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 5 Pro, Periscope camera
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Crypto-Related Street Art Gaining Popularity in Europe, Aiming to Stir Awareness

Related Stories

Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Bank Offers Teased
  3. Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched at These Prices
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, Buds FE Details Accidentally Leaked
  5. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7200 SoC Debuts in India at This Price Tag
  6. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobiles Ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Page Goes Live; Bank Offers Revealed
  8. Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Officially Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Excels iPhone 15 Pro Max in Drop Test Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A05s Spotted on Google Play Console; Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera
  3. Crypto-Related Street Art Gaining Popularity in Europe, Aiming to Stir Awareness
  4. Bitcoin Price at $26,200 Trades in Losses, Most Altcoins Reflect Dips on Crypto Chart
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE Launch Details Accidentally Leaked
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Page Goes Live; Bank Offers Revealed
  7. iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: iPhone Users Should Consider Using a Case After Watching This Drop Test Video
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 Instant Bank Discount Details Teased
  9. iPhone 15 Now Available on Blinkit in Select Cities; Promises Phone Delivery in 10 Minutes
  10. Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies to Include Limited Ads in Early 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.