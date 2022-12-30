Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A04s Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A04s are getting Android 13-based One UI 5.0 updates in the US and Panama, respectively. The update on both handsets brings in new features like customisation upgrades, performance improvements, and more. Additionally, the One UI 5.0 update comes along with the November 2022 security patch on firmware versions A236U1UEU1BVL1 and A047MUBU1BVK5 for Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A04s, respectively. Both the handsets were launched with Android 12 out of the box and this is their first major Android OS update.

According to a SamMobile report, the One UI 5.0 update is initially rolling out to the carrier-unlocked units of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The update is available for almost all carrier networks including AT&T, Cricket, Comcast, Bluegrass Cellular, Cellular South, C-Spire, and US Cellular. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy A23 reportedly comes with firmware version A236U1UEU1BVL1 and the November 2022 security patch.

On the other hand, the Android 13-based Samsung One UI 5.0 update on A04s is currently being rolled out in Panama and is expected to come to more countries very soon. The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy A04s also comes with the November 2022 security patch, with firmware version A047MUBU1BVK5. The phone is also listed in Samsung's quarterly update schedule and hence will get its next security patch in Q1 2023.

Users can download the update by heading to the Settings app on their Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A04s handsets and then clicking on *Software update > Download and install.*

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was launched in August this year with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 on board. The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel led quad rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the other hand, the dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A04s debuted in September featuring Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top.

Meanwhile, Samsung has reportedly been spotted testing its next major OS update One UI 5.1 update on all three models of the Galaxy S22 series- Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the next OS update is likely to arrive first on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

