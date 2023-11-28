Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A05 is confirmed to receive two generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 11:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy A05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A05 has 8-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A05 has a dual rear camera unit
  • It has 25W fast charging support
  • Samsung Galaxy A05 features 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display
Samsung Galaxy A05 has been launched in India on Tuesday (November 28). The new budget smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with a maximum 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. With Samsung's RAM plus feature, the available memory can be expanded up to 6GB. The Galaxy A05 comes as a successor to last year's Galaxy A04 and runs on Android 13. Samsung has confirmed two generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone. It flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in India, availability

Price of the Samsung Galaxy A05 in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 12,499. It comes in Black, Light Green, and Silver colour options.

The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone will be available for purchase via the company website, e-commerce websites, and other retail outlets across the country. As an introductory offer, Samsung is providing Rs. 1,000 cashback when you purchase the Galaxy A05 via SBI credit cards. EMI options start at Rs. 875 per month. Customers can avail no-cost EMI option using Samsung Finance+.

Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A05 runs on Android 13-based One UI skin and Samsung is promising four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades for the handset. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD display. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. As mentioned, the available memory can be expanded further up to 6GB by using the additional unused storage to ensure smooth app operation and enhance multitasking capabilities.

samsung galaxy a05 Samsung Galaxy A05

Samsung Galaxy A05
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

For optics, the Galaxy A05 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. Further, it offers up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. 

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A05 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, it supports face unlock feature for authentication. 

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new budget handset with support for 25W fast charging. It measures 168.8x78.2x8.8mm in size and weighs 195 grams.
 

Comments

Samsung Galaxy A05, Samsung Galaxy A05 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A05 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
