Samsung Galaxy A24 is expected to debut soon. Although a release date for the handset has not been announced, its renders and key specifications have once again surfaced online. The latest Galaxy A-series smartphone from the South Korean tech giant is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Galaxy A24 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The renders suggest a waterdrop-style notch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The new Galaxy A24 will succeed the Galaxy A23.

Samsung Galaxy A24 has been in rumours for quite a while and a new report by Winfuture.de (German) (via SlashLeaks) shared price details, new renders and specifications of the handset. Samsung will reportedly unveil Galaxy A24 in the Middle East first with a price tag of EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

The renders show the smartphone in three colour options and the display is seen to have a centrally aligned waterdrop-style notch, housing the selfie camera. The Galaxy A24 appears to have a plastic frame and is seen with a triple camera setup at the back. The phone doesn't appear to feature a camera bump. The power button and the volume rocker seem to be placed on the left spine.

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications (expected)

The purported Samsung Galaxy A24 could run on Android 12 and is said to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ SuperAMOLED display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. The display appears to have a waterdrop-style design to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is reported to use an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM.

As per the report, the handset will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary wide sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there could be a 13-megapixel sensor. Samsung is expected to provide 128GB of storage on the Galaxy A24 that can be expanded via a microSD card. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery as well.

